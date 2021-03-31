The candidates nominated to stand in the six Edinburgh constituencies and the Lothian Region in the Scottish Parliamentary Election on Thursday, 6 May have been announced.

Nominations for candidates closed on Wednesday.

The nominated candidates for each constituency are listed in full below and on the Council website.

Edinburgh Central Constituency

BOB, Bonnie Prince – Independent

DOUGLAS, Scott – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

JOHNSTONE, Alison – Scottish Green Party

KIRKMAN, Maddy – Scottish Labour Party

LAIRD, Tam – Scottish Libertarian Party

MACKAY, Donald Murdo – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

ROBERTSON, Angus – Scottish National Party (SNP)

WILSON, Bruce Roy – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Edinburgh Eastern Constituency

COOK, Bill – Scottish Labour Party

DENHAM, Ash – Scottish National Party (SNP)

HUTCHISON, Graham – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

REILLY, Jill – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Edinburgh Northern and Leith Constituency

BELL, Rebecca – Scottish Liberal Democrats

FACCENDA, Katrina – Scottish Labour Party

LAIDLAW, Callum – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

MACPHERSON, Ben – Scottish National Party (SNP)

PULLMAN, Jon – Scottish Freedom Alliance

SLATER, Lorna – Scottish Green Party

Edinburgh Pentlands Constituency

CAMERON, Lezley Marion – Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party

GRAHAM, Fraser John Ashmore – Scottish Liberal Democrats

LINDHURST, Gordon – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

LUCAS, Richard Crewe – Scottish Family Party

MACDONALD, Gordon – Scottish National Party (SNP)

Edinburgh Southern Constituency

BRIGGS, Miles – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

HOLDEN, Philip – Scottish Family Party

JOHNSON, Daniel – Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party

MACDONALD, Catriona Mary Elizabeth – Scottish National Party (SNP)

MACKINTOSH, Fred – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Edinburgh Western Constituency

COLE-HAMILTON, Alex – Scottish Liberal Democrats

FRASER, Daniel – Scottish Libertarian Party

GRAHAM, Margaret Arma – Scottish Labour Party

MASSON, Sarah – Scottish National Party (SNP)

WEBBER, Sue – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Lothian Region

PARTY: Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party

CANDIDATES: LECKIE, John Johnson; NICHOL, David Lindsay

PARTY: Alba Party

CANDIDATES: MACASKILL, Kenneth Wright; ARTHUR, Alexander; HENDRY, Christina Mary; AHMED, Irshad

PARTY: All for Unity

CANDIDATES: MORLEY, Charlotte; SINGH, Parvinder; HOGG, Alan; MACAULAY, Andy; HAMILTON, David; KNOX, Mike; CLARK, Derek

PARTY: Animal Welfare Party

CANDIDATES: MOIR, Vivienne; RIDLEY, Gavin

PARTY: Communist Party of Britain

CANDIDATES: WADDELL, Matthew Finlay

PARTY: Freedom Alliance – Integrity, Society, Economy

CANDIDATES: PULLMAN, Jon; WASE, Cara Patricia; MCCANN, Patricia

PARTY: Reform UK

CANDIDATES: WINTON, Derek Steven; BROWN, Mev; MORSE, Iain Murray; MACDONALD, Lesley

PARTY: Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

CANDIDATES: BRIGGS, Miles; WEBBER, Sue; BALFOUR, Jeremy; FRASER, Rebecca; OFFORD, Malcolm; DOUGLAS, Scott; LINDHURST, Gordon; MUNRO, Marie-Clair; HUTCHISON, Graham; WHYTE, Iain; LAIDLAW, Callum KENNEDY, Charles

PARTY: Scottish Family Party

CANDIDATES: LUCAS, Richard Crewe; HOLDEN, Philip; COLVILLE, Norman David; KIRK, Gareth; IRELAND, Amy

PARTY: Scottish Greens

CANDIDATES: JOHNSTONE, Alison; SLATER, Lorna; NEVENS, Kate; BOOTH, Chas; BURGESS, Steve; MUMFORD, Alys; FROOD, Emily; PARKER, Ben; TAYLOR, Elaine; WILSON, Bill; WESTON, Evelyn; STANIFORTH, Alex

PARTY: Scottish Labour Party

CANDIDATES: JOHNSON, Daniel; BOYACK, Sarah; CHOUDHURY, Foysol; KIRKMAN, Madelaine; SULLIVAN, Kirsteen; WARD, Nicholas; HESSLER, Frederick; CURRAN, Stephen Robert

PARTY: Scottish Liberal Democrats

CANDIDATES: COLE-HAMILTON, Alex; MACKINTOSH, Fred; REILLY, Jill; BELL, Rebecca Louise; PATTLE, Sally; GRAHAM, Fraser John Ashmore; LINDSAY, Caron Marianne; WILSON, Bruce Roy; DUNDAS, Charles Christopher

PARTY: Scottish Libertarian Party

CANDIDATES: LAIRD, Tam; PATERSON, Cameron Paul

PARTY: Scottish National Party

CANDIDATES: CAMPBELL, Graham; ROBERTSON, Angus; HYSLOP, Fiona; MACPHERSON, Ben; MACDONALD, Catriona; MASSON, Sarah; MCCARRA, Greg; DICKIE, Alison; ORR, Alex; EWEN, Andrew; CONNELL, Rob

PARTY: Scottish Renew

CANDIDATES: ASTBURY, Heather Jane; FREEMANTLE-ZEE, Anna

PARTY: Scottish Women’s Equality Party

CANDIDATES: WATT, Emma Jane; RENTON, David Malcolm Alexander; HAMMOND, Lucy

PARTY: Social Democratic Party

CANDIDATES: YOUNG, Alasdair James; MANSON, Neil Peter; EDWARDS, Lawrence Sebastian

PARTY: UK Independence Party (UKIP)

CANDIDATES: MACKAY, Donald; MUMFORD, John Laurence; HOLLIS, Steve; LOWRY, Kenneth

INDEPENDENT: GRACZYK, Ashley

Find out more about where, when and how to vote.

