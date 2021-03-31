The candidates nominated to stand in the six Edinburgh constituencies and the Lothian Region in the Scottish Parliamentary Election on Thursday, 6 May have been announced.
Nominations for candidates closed on Wednesday.
The nominated candidates for each constituency are listed in full below and on the Council website.
Edinburgh Central Constituency
BOB, Bonnie Prince – Independent
DOUGLAS, Scott – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
JOHNSTONE, Alison – Scottish Green Party
KIRKMAN, Maddy – Scottish Labour Party
LAIRD, Tam – Scottish Libertarian Party
MACKAY, Donald Murdo – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
ROBERTSON, Angus – Scottish National Party (SNP)
WILSON, Bruce Roy – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Edinburgh Eastern Constituency
COOK, Bill – Scottish Labour Party
DENHAM, Ash – Scottish National Party (SNP)
HUTCHISON, Graham – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
REILLY, Jill – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Edinburgh Northern and Leith Constituency
BELL, Rebecca – Scottish Liberal Democrats
FACCENDA, Katrina – Scottish Labour Party
LAIDLAW, Callum – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
MACPHERSON, Ben – Scottish National Party (SNP)
PULLMAN, Jon – Scottish Freedom Alliance
SLATER, Lorna – Scottish Green Party
Edinburgh Pentlands Constituency
CAMERON, Lezley Marion – Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party
GRAHAM, Fraser John Ashmore – Scottish Liberal Democrats
LINDHURST, Gordon – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
LUCAS, Richard Crewe – Scottish Family Party
MACDONALD, Gordon – Scottish National Party (SNP)
Edinburgh Southern Constituency
BRIGGS, Miles – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
HOLDEN, Philip – Scottish Family Party
JOHNSON, Daniel – Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party
MACDONALD, Catriona Mary Elizabeth – Scottish National Party (SNP)
MACKINTOSH, Fred – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Edinburgh Western Constituency
COLE-HAMILTON, Alex – Scottish Liberal Democrats
FRASER, Daniel – Scottish Libertarian Party
GRAHAM, Margaret Arma – Scottish Labour Party
MASSON, Sarah – Scottish National Party (SNP)
WEBBER, Sue – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
Lothian Region
PARTY: Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party
CANDIDATES: LECKIE, John Johnson; NICHOL, David Lindsay
PARTY: Alba Party
CANDIDATES: MACASKILL, Kenneth Wright; ARTHUR, Alexander; HENDRY, Christina Mary; AHMED, Irshad
PARTY: All for Unity
CANDIDATES: MORLEY, Charlotte; SINGH, Parvinder; HOGG, Alan; MACAULAY, Andy; HAMILTON, David; KNOX, Mike; CLARK, Derek
PARTY: Animal Welfare Party
CANDIDATES: MOIR, Vivienne; RIDLEY, Gavin
PARTY: Communist Party of Britain
CANDIDATES: WADDELL, Matthew Finlay
PARTY: Freedom Alliance – Integrity, Society, Economy
CANDIDATES: PULLMAN, Jon; WASE, Cara Patricia; MCCANN, Patricia
PARTY: Reform UK
CANDIDATES: WINTON, Derek Steven; BROWN, Mev; MORSE, Iain Murray; MACDONALD, Lesley
PARTY: Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
CANDIDATES: BRIGGS, Miles; WEBBER, Sue; BALFOUR, Jeremy; FRASER, Rebecca; OFFORD, Malcolm; DOUGLAS, Scott; LINDHURST, Gordon; MUNRO, Marie-Clair; HUTCHISON, Graham; WHYTE, Iain; LAIDLAW, Callum KENNEDY, Charles
PARTY: Scottish Family Party
CANDIDATES: LUCAS, Richard Crewe; HOLDEN, Philip; COLVILLE, Norman David; KIRK, Gareth; IRELAND, Amy
PARTY: Scottish Greens
CANDIDATES: JOHNSTONE, Alison; SLATER, Lorna; NEVENS, Kate; BOOTH, Chas; BURGESS, Steve; MUMFORD, Alys; FROOD, Emily; PARKER, Ben; TAYLOR, Elaine; WILSON, Bill; WESTON, Evelyn; STANIFORTH, Alex
PARTY: Scottish Labour Party
CANDIDATES: JOHNSON, Daniel; BOYACK, Sarah; CHOUDHURY, Foysol; KIRKMAN, Madelaine; SULLIVAN, Kirsteen; WARD, Nicholas; HESSLER, Frederick; CURRAN, Stephen Robert
PARTY: Scottish Liberal Democrats
CANDIDATES: COLE-HAMILTON, Alex; MACKINTOSH, Fred; REILLY, Jill; BELL, Rebecca Louise; PATTLE, Sally; GRAHAM, Fraser John Ashmore; LINDSAY, Caron Marianne; WILSON, Bruce Roy; DUNDAS, Charles Christopher
PARTY: Scottish Libertarian Party
CANDIDATES: LAIRD, Tam; PATERSON, Cameron Paul
PARTY: Scottish National Party
CANDIDATES: CAMPBELL, Graham; ROBERTSON, Angus; HYSLOP, Fiona; MACPHERSON, Ben; MACDONALD, Catriona; MASSON, Sarah; MCCARRA, Greg; DICKIE, Alison; ORR, Alex; EWEN, Andrew; CONNELL, Rob
PARTY: Scottish Renew
CANDIDATES: ASTBURY, Heather Jane; FREEMANTLE-ZEE, Anna
PARTY: Scottish Women’s Equality Party
CANDIDATES: WATT, Emma Jane; RENTON, David Malcolm Alexander; HAMMOND, Lucy
PARTY: Social Democratic Party
CANDIDATES: YOUNG, Alasdair James; MANSON, Neil Peter; EDWARDS, Lawrence Sebastian
PARTY: UK Independence Party (UKIP)
CANDIDATES: MACKAY, Donald; MUMFORD, John Laurence; HOLLIS, Steve; LOWRY, Kenneth
INDEPENDENT: GRACZYK, Ashley
Find out more about where, when and how to vote.