The candidates nominated to stand in the six Edinburgh constituencies and the Lothian Region in the Scottish Parliamentary Election on Thursday, 6 May have been announced.

Nominations for candidates closed on Wednesday.

The nominated candidates for each constituency are listed in full below and on the Council website.

Edinburgh Central Constituency 
BOB, Bonnie Prince – Independent
DOUGLAS, Scott – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
JOHNSTONE, Alison – Scottish Green Party
KIRKMAN, Maddy – Scottish Labour Party
LAIRD, Tam – Scottish Libertarian Party
MACKAY, Donald Murdo – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
ROBERTSON, Angus – Scottish National Party (SNP)
WILSON, Bruce Roy – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Edinburgh Eastern Constituency
COOK, Bill – Scottish Labour Party
DENHAM, Ash – Scottish National Party (SNP) 
HUTCHISON, Graham – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party 
REILLY, Jill – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Edinburgh Northern and Leith Constituency 
BELL, Rebecca – Scottish Liberal Democrats 
FACCENDA, Katrina – Scottish Labour Party 
LAIDLAW, Callum – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party 
MACPHERSON, Ben – Scottish National Party (SNP) 
PULLMAN, Jon – Scottish Freedom Alliance 
SLATER, Lorna – Scottish Green Party

Edinburgh Pentlands Constituency 
CAMERON, Lezley Marion – Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party 
GRAHAM, Fraser John Ashmore – Scottish Liberal Democrats 
LINDHURST, Gordon – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party 
LUCAS, Richard Crewe – Scottish Family Party 
MACDONALD, Gordon – Scottish National Party (SNP)

Edinburgh Southern Constituency 
BRIGGS, Miles – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party 
HOLDEN, Philip – Scottish Family Party 
JOHNSON, Daniel – Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party 
MACDONALD, Catriona Mary Elizabeth – Scottish National Party (SNP) 
MACKINTOSH, Fred – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Edinburgh Western Constituency
COLE-HAMILTON, Alex – Scottish Liberal Democrats 
FRASER, Daniel – Scottish Libertarian Party 
GRAHAM, Margaret Arma – Scottish Labour Party 
MASSON, Sarah – Scottish National Party (SNP) 
WEBBER, Sue – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Lothian Region

PARTY: Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party
CANDIDATES: LECKIE, John Johnson; NICHOL, David Lindsay

PARTY: Alba Party
CANDIDATES: MACASKILL, Kenneth Wright; ARTHUR, Alexander; HENDRY, Christina Mary; AHMED, Irshad

PARTY: All for Unity
CANDIDATES: MORLEY, Charlotte; SINGH, Parvinder; HOGG, Alan; MACAULAY, Andy; HAMILTON, David; KNOX, Mike; CLARK, Derek

PARTY: Animal Welfare Party
CANDIDATES: MOIR, Vivienne; RIDLEY, Gavin

PARTY: Communist Party of Britain
CANDIDATES: WADDELL, Matthew Finlay

PARTY: Freedom Alliance – Integrity, Society, Economy
CANDIDATES: PULLMAN, Jon; WASE, Cara Patricia; MCCANN, Patricia

PARTY: Reform UK
CANDIDATES: WINTON, Derek Steven; BROWN, Mev; MORSE, Iain Murray; MACDONALD, Lesley

PARTY: Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
CANDIDATES: BRIGGS, Miles; WEBBER, Sue; BALFOUR, Jeremy; FRASER, Rebecca; OFFORD, Malcolm; DOUGLAS, Scott; LINDHURST, Gordon; MUNRO, Marie-Clair; HUTCHISON, Graham; WHYTE, Iain; LAIDLAW, Callum KENNEDY, Charles

PARTY: Scottish Family Party
CANDIDATES: LUCAS, Richard Crewe; HOLDEN, Philip; COLVILLE, Norman David; KIRK, Gareth; IRELAND, Amy

PARTY: Scottish Greens
CANDIDATES: JOHNSTONE, Alison; SLATER, Lorna; NEVENS, Kate; BOOTH, Chas; BURGESS, Steve; MUMFORD, Alys; FROOD, Emily; PARKER, Ben; TAYLOR, Elaine; WILSON, Bill; WESTON, Evelyn; STANIFORTH, Alex

PARTY: Scottish Labour Party
CANDIDATES: JOHNSON, Daniel; BOYACK, Sarah; CHOUDHURY, Foysol; KIRKMAN, Madelaine; SULLIVAN, Kirsteen; WARD, Nicholas; HESSLER, Frederick; CURRAN, Stephen Robert

PARTY: Scottish Liberal Democrats 
CANDIDATES: COLE-HAMILTON, Alex; MACKINTOSH, Fred; REILLY, Jill; BELL, Rebecca Louise; PATTLE, Sally; GRAHAM, Fraser John Ashmore; LINDSAY, Caron Marianne; WILSON, Bruce Roy; DUNDAS, Charles Christopher

PARTY: Scottish Libertarian Party 
CANDIDATES: LAIRD, Tam; PATERSON, Cameron Paul

PARTY: Scottish National Party
CANDIDATES: CAMPBELL, Graham; ROBERTSON, Angus; HYSLOP, Fiona; MACPHERSON, Ben; MACDONALD, Catriona; MASSON, Sarah; MCCARRA, Greg; DICKIE, Alison; ORR, Alex; EWEN, Andrew; CONNELL, Rob

PARTY: Scottish Renew
CANDIDATES: ASTBURY, Heather Jane; FREEMANTLE-ZEE, Anna

PARTY: Scottish Women’s Equality Party 
CANDIDATES: WATT, Emma Jane; RENTON, David Malcolm Alexander; HAMMOND, Lucy

PARTY: Social Democratic Party
CANDIDATES: YOUNG, Alasdair James; MANSON, Neil Peter; EDWARDS, Lawrence Sebastian

PARTY: UK Independence Party (UKIP)
CANDIDATES: MACKAY, Donald; MUMFORD, John Laurence; HOLLIS, Steve; LOWRY, Kenneth

INDEPENDENT: GRACZYK, Ashley  

Find out more about where, when and how to vote.

