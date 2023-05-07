First Minister Yousaf has his work cut out at Holyrood
Holyrood Diary (from the May print edition of The Edinburgh Reporter )
Burner phones, police searches, missing cash and a mysterious camper van sitting in a 92 year old’s driveway. The bizarre scenes from the police investigation into SNP finances seems more like Breaking Bad than real-life Scottish political drama. The enduring image of last month has to be the forensic tent outside the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon’s home, which she will be desperately hoping does not become the enduring memory of her time as leader. Quite what they were seeking as they poked around her barbecue is yet to be revealed.
This is a undeniably a nightmare start to the new First Minister, Humza Yousaf’s dream job. The so-called ‘continuity candidate’ was extremely keen to hit the reset button as he set out a “fresh vision” at Holyrood last month, based around the three themes of “equality, opportunity and community”. The fresh vision included delaying policies causing him headaches, such as the deposit return scheme and the proposed ban on alcohol advertising, and bringing back the previously ditched, revolutionary policy of measuring Scottish education against international standards. Unfortunately for him, the former SNP Treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested the very same day he laid out this bold plan, ensuring his efforts were “utterly torpedoed” as Lib Dem Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton put it.
To his credit, Mr Yousaf has not shirked from the media during the SNP’s ongoing woes. Instead he has proven himself to be an excellent feed for headline writers, with journalists delighted to learn from the new FM that he did not believe the SNP was operating in a criminal way, and that he was surprised when one of his colleagues was arrested.
There has certainly been plenty lively debate in the Holyrood chamber, not all of it from the politicians. Rowdy climate protestors regularly make more incomprehensible mutterings than the MSPs, which takes some doing. There was a particularly robust protest during Humza Yousaf’s inaugural First Minister’s Questions, leading to the gallery being cleared of all but a few unlucky schoolchildren. Conservative Leader Douglas Ross was caught uttering some rude curse word into his microphone, frustrated that his own attempts to show how grumpy he could be were overshadowed.
Mr Ross was not the only one caught being unparliamentary this month, with Deputy Presiding Officer Annabelle Ewing having to tell off her brother Fergus for his passionately expressed views of the Greens, or “wine bar revolutionaries” as he put it. Mr Ewing wants to continue things like fishing in all parts of Scottish waters, and exploring for North Sea oil and gas, which is not really so popular with the junior partners in the Scottish Government. As for the rest of the SNP’s views on this, they shuffle uncomfortably and make some non-committal mutterings about a “just transition” so it’s anybody’s guess, really.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the chamber, you can almost feel the glee in the Labour camps as they sense the political winds changing. Their Leader Anas Sarwar announced an “election ready reshuffle” with Jackie Bailie and Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray given the role of general election campaign co-ordinators. The rest of the new shadow cabinet team may well be advised to say as little as possible for now and just watch the show. As the famous Napoleon quote goes, “never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake”.
Cook Camlin steers Watsonians to Grand Slam
Watsonians mobbed their goalkeeper after Lucy Camlin kept her cool to put off in-form, Edinburgh University striker Jika Nyirenda, who sent the students sixth penalty over the bar. The players ran from the half-way line for a mass hug as the victory clinched a domestic Grand Slam which started with the indoor crown, then the Premiership, then the…
Controversy as Celtic clinch back-to-back titles
Celtic beat Hearts 2-0 at Tynecastle to win their second straight Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou, but this game turned on a red card handed out to Hearts’ defender Alex Cochrane in the 45th minute. The Brighton-born defender fouled Daizen Maeda on the right hand side of the Tynecastle side’s penalty box as he chased a…
The Houseplant Hospital will open in Newhaven
A new business – The Houseplant Hospital – will open in Newhaven soon. This will be a place to take your sick houseplants to have them re-potted, or get advice on helping them to thrive. The new store will be on the corner of Newhaven Road and Ferry Road. Business owners Rosanna and Tom Costello…
Test run for new course at Foxlake
On Friday the Gullane U11s football team made a splash at Foxlake Adventures as they tested out the new Aqua Park obstacle course. The course has more than 20 Ninja Warrior-style features including a Tyre Run, Ninja-Jump, Eagles Nest, a 3.8m Mount Rainer slide and 2m high freefalling slides. The young local footballers were invited to…
Government must act now to deal with the housing crisis
The Scottish Labour Party’s recent business debate concentrated on the housing crisis. Mark Griffin MSP laid down a motion demanding that Parliament acts quickly on the recommendations of the Temporary Accommodation Task and Finish Group. The motion also welcomed the appointment of a dedicated Minister for Housing to the government, although admits it is long…
Bear’s Royal Picnic held at Starbank Park
At Starbank Park on Saturday it was a RIGHTS Royal occasion. The Bear’s Royal Picnic will be remembered by the children and young people and their families who attended. The event was organised by leading healthcare charity Children’s Health Scotland, who champions the right of every child to the best possible health, and was one…