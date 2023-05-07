A new business – The Houseplant Hospital – will open in Newhaven soon.
This will be a place to take your sick houseplants to have them re-potted, or get advice on helping them to thrive.
The new store will be on the corner of Newhaven Road and Ferry Road. Business owners Rosanna and Tom Costello have set up Hilda Houseplants (named after Tom’s grandmother) after running pop ups and market stalls. With the help of an £18,000 start up loan from The British Business Bank, and its delivery partner Transmit Startups (one of around 6,300 loans to business owners in Scotland since 2012) the couple will fit out the unit ahead of the summer opening.
Their experience of looking after plants began when they moved into a flat with no garden or access to nature. They then started selling plants from a stall at Stockbridge Market.
Rosanna Costello said: “Getting the keys to our first shop was a huge day for us – I never thought I’d be able to make a full-time job from one of my favourite hobbies. Collaborating with people and teaching them about their plants has been really rewarding, and we’ve had a great response from customers who have a new appreciation for their plants now they know how to care for them properly.
“With more people working from home, the demand for houseplants has grown in recent years. People look to them as a way of creating a more comfortable and inspiring work environment, and this is especially the case for those living in Edinburgh, where many of the properties don’t have gardens or access to an outdoor living space.”
Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK Network, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “Rosanna and Tom are taking advantage of the houseplant trend, and we’re pleased to be helping as they get ready for the shop opening. It is great to see a business that first began as a hobby growing and thriving. The Start Up Loans programme was established to not only provide funding through a range of delivery partners but also offer support for entrepreneurs all over the country through additional business activities such as marketing, accounting and business development.”
Alan Tweddell, senior business advisor, Transmit Startups, added:”Enabling passionate people to seize market opportunities and turn their skills and hobbies into an income stream is exactly what we’re here for. It was a pleasure to help Rosanna and Tom take this exciting step and I know that Newhaven will be healthier and happier because of their business.”
Test run for new course at Foxlake
On Friday the Gullane U11s football team made a splash at Foxlake Adventures as they tested out the new Aqua Park obstacle course. The course has more than 20 Ninja Warrior-style features including a Tyre Run, Ninja-Jump, Eagles Nest, a 3.8m Mount Rainer slide and 2m high freefalling slides. The young local footballers were invited to…
Government must act now to deal with the housing crisis
The Scottish Labour Party’s recent business debate concentrated on the housing crisis. Mark Griffin MSP laid down a motion demanding that Parliament acts quickly on the recommendations of the Temporary Accommodation Task and Finish Group. The motion also welcomed the appointment of a dedicated Minister for Housing to the government, although admits it is long…
Bear’s Royal Picnic held at Starbank Park
At Starbank Park on Saturday it was a RIGHTS Royal occasion. The Bear’s Royal Picnic will be remembered by the children and young people and their families who attended. The event was organised by leading healthcare charity Children’s Health Scotland, who champions the right of every child to the best possible health, and was one…
Campaign begins to save WASPS studios
Local artists studios in Gorgie/Dalry are said to be under threat of closure as a campaign to save them begins. The studios which are situated in two large industrial buildings formerly owned by the council are used by around 40 artists and local creative businesses. The buildings changed hands in 2021 when Working Artists Studio…
Early end but Bullets take points
Referee Jim McGregor had the final say, calling a halt to proceedings in this National Development League clash as heavy mist left visibility at a premium but the result stands. Berwick Bullets 43, Kent Royals 23, writes George Dodds. Spectators and riders were finding it increasingly difficult to see through the thickening har and the…
Bandits sting Scorpions to take confidence-boosting win
Berwick dug deep to ensure that their Cab Direct Championship campaign got off to a winning start thanks to a 47-43 home win over Scunthorpe Scorpions, taking full advantage of two mechanical mishaps from visiting No 1 Ryan Douglas along the way, writes George Dodds. Flying Ryan was living up to his nickname, leading heat…
