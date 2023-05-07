On Friday the Gullane U11s football team made a splash at Foxlake Adventures as they tested out the new Aqua Park obstacle course.
The course has more than 20 Ninja Warrior-style features including a Tyre Run, Ninja-Jump, Eagles Nest, a 3.8m Mount Rainer slide and 2m high freefalling slides.
The young local footballers were invited to the lake to try out the new 100m inflatable, floating playground, which is opening two months ahead of schedule, to test their balance, coordination and willpower to stay upright and out of the water.
The team gave it a resounding thumbs up, alongside Forth One’s ‘Boogie in the Morning’ radio presenter, Arlene Stuart, who was there to meet the squad and officially declare it open after they had given it the green light.
The new Aqua Park is the latest addition to the adrenaline-fuelled activities at the watersports adventure hub, which includes two cable wakeboarding runs, inflatable Ringo Rides and FoxFall, the UK’s first above-water ropes assault course.
The award-winning 5-Star VisitScotland attraction which attracts over 35,000 visitors a year also has Segway trails, an adventure play park, a recently installed wood-fired pop-up sauna, Jay Birds Café and the park also hosts various wakeboarding championships and swimming events throughout the year.
James Barbour, Director of Foxlake Adventures, said: “Huge thanks to everyone including the brilliant team at Foxlake Adventures and all of the contractors who worked so hard on the Aqua Park project to help deliver it two months ahead of schedule and to the young footballers at Gullane FC who rose to the challenge to test it out ahead of the opening tomorrow.
“It was great to see the daredevils test their balance, agility, speed and endurance as they made their way around the Aqua Park, tackling all the obstacles including the Ninja-Jump and Mount Rainer slide, which seemed to be their favourite!
“Thanks also to Arlene from Forth One for dropping in too and helping us to officially declare it open.
“It’s a fantastic addition to the action-packed activities we have at Foxlake Adventures, including wakeboarding, Ringo Rides, FoxFall and our Segways – making for an even bigger action-packed fun day out.”
James Gibson, Secretary of Gullane FC, said: “What a fantastic experience for the boys from Gullane Football Club to test run the new Aqua Park, which is certain to be another successful addition to the activities at Foxlake Adventures – they absolutely loved it!
“Both of our U11 teams have been unbeaten since Christmas, so this was a great treat for the squad after all their hard work this season.
“Thanks to Foxlake Adventures for their generous invitation – we wish them well for the summer season ahead.”
The Houseplant Hospital will open in Newhaven
A new business – The Houseplant Hospital – will open in Newhaven soon. This will be a place to take your sick houseplants to have them re-potted, or get advice on helping them to thrive. The new store will be on the corner of Newhaven Road and Ferry Road. Business owners Rosanna and Tom Costello…
Continue Reading The Houseplant Hospital will open in Newhaven
Government must act now to deal with the housing crisis
The Scottish Labour Party’s recent business debate concentrated on the housing crisis. Mark Griffin MSP laid down a motion demanding that Parliament acts quickly on the recommendations of the Temporary Accommodation Task and Finish Group. The motion also welcomed the appointment of a dedicated Minister for Housing to the government, although admits it is long…
Continue Reading Government must act now to deal with the housing crisis
Bear’s Royal Picnic held at Starbank Park
At Starbank Park on Saturday it was a RIGHTS Royal occasion. The Bear’s Royal Picnic will be remembered by the children and young people and their families who attended. The event was organised by leading healthcare charity Children’s Health Scotland, who champions the right of every child to the best possible health, and was one…
Campaign begins to save WASPS studios
Local artists studios in Gorgie/Dalry are said to be under threat of closure as a campaign to save them begins. The studios which are situated in two large industrial buildings formerly owned by the council are used by around 40 artists and local creative businesses. The buildings changed hands in 2021 when Working Artists Studio…
Early end but Bullets take points
Referee Jim McGregor had the final say, calling a halt to proceedings in this National Development League clash as heavy mist left visibility at a premium but the result stands. Berwick Bullets 43, Kent Royals 23, writes George Dodds. Spectators and riders were finding it increasingly difficult to see through the thickening har and the…
Bandits sting Scorpions to take confidence-boosting win
Berwick dug deep to ensure that their Cab Direct Championship campaign got off to a winning start thanks to a 47-43 home win over Scunthorpe Scorpions, taking full advantage of two mechanical mishaps from visiting No 1 Ryan Douglas along the way, writes George Dodds. Flying Ryan was living up to his nickname, leading heat…
Continue Reading Bandits sting Scorpions to take confidence-boosting win