On Friday the Gullane U11s football team made a splash at Foxlake Adventures as they tested out the new Aqua Park obstacle course.

The course has more than 20 Ninja Warrior-style features including a Tyre Run, Ninja-Jump, Eagles Nest, a 3.8m Mount Rainer slide and 2m high freefalling slides.

The young local footballers were invited to the lake to try out the new 100m inflatable, floating playground, which is opening two months ahead of schedule, to test their balance, coordination and willpower to stay upright and out of the water.

The team gave it a resounding thumbs up, alongside Forth One’s ‘Boogie in the Morning’ radio presenter, Arlene Stuart, who was there to meet the squad and officially declare it open after they had given it the green light.

The new Aqua Park is the latest addition to the adrenaline-fuelled activities at the watersports adventure hub, which includes two cable wakeboarding runs, inflatable Ringo Rides and FoxFall, the UK’s first above-water ropes assault course.

The award-winning 5-Star VisitScotland attraction which attracts over 35,000 visitors a year also has Segway trails, an adventure play park, a recently installed wood-fired pop-up sauna, Jay Birds Café and the park also hosts various wakeboarding championships and swimming events throughout the year.

James Barbour, Director of Foxlake Adventures, said: “Huge thanks to everyone including the brilliant team at Foxlake Adventures and all of the contractors who worked so hard on the Aqua Park project to help deliver it two months ahead of schedule and to the young footballers at Gullane FC who rose to the challenge to test it out ahead of the opening tomorrow.

“It was great to see the daredevils test their balance, agility, speed and endurance as they made their way around the Aqua Park, tackling all the obstacles including the Ninja-Jump and Mount Rainer slide, which seemed to be their favourite!

“Thanks also to Arlene from Forth One for dropping in too and helping us to officially declare it open.

“It’s a fantastic addition to the action-packed activities we have at Foxlake Adventures, including wakeboarding, Ringo Rides, FoxFall and our Segways – making for an even bigger action-packed fun day out.”

James Gibson, Secretary of Gullane FC, said: “What a fantastic experience for the boys from Gullane Football Club to test run the new Aqua Park, which is certain to be another successful addition to the activities at Foxlake Adventures – they absolutely loved it!

“Both of our U11 teams have been unbeaten since Christmas, so this was a great treat for the squad after all their hard work this season.

“Thanks to Foxlake Adventures for their generous invitation – we wish them well for the summer season ahead.”

Pic Greg Macvean 05/05/2023 Gullane Under 11’s Football Team make a splash at Foxlake Adventures as they rise to the challenge to test the new 100m Aqua Park. Pictured with the team are James Barbour (Director Foxlake Adventures) and Forth One’s Arlene Stewart

