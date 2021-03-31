The Scottish Libertarian Party have announced that they will have candidates across Scotland.
Party leader Tam Laird said: “Party leadership together with our activists and candidates have worked hard to make this happen and I extend my congratulations and thanks to all. In and of itself this is monumental, but we have an opportunity to do more.”
Constituency:
Aberdeen South and North Kincardine:
Stephen Jamieson
Caithness Sutherland and Ross:
Harry Christian
Dumbarton:
Jonathan Rainey
Edinburgh Central:
Tam Laird
Edinburgh Western:
Daniel Fraser
Glasgow Pollok:
Alan Findlay
Kirkcaldy:
Caz Paul
Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley:
Stef Johnstone
Motherwell and Wishaw:
Mark Meechan
Region:
Glasgow:
Alan Findlay
Cameron Milne
Central Scotland:
Mark Meechan
Katrina Angus
Highlands and Islands:
Harry Christian
Calum Liptrot
Lothian:
Tam Laird
Cameron Paterson
Mid Scotland and Fife:
Caz Paul
George Morton
North East Scotland:
Bryce Hope
South of Scotland
Stef Johnstone
West of Scotland:
Jonathan Rainey