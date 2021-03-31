The Scottish Libertarian Party have announced that they will have candidates across Scotland.

Tam Laird Scottish Libertarian Party

Party leader Tam Laird said: “Party leadership together with our activists and candidates have worked hard to make this happen and I extend my congratulations and thanks to all. In and of itself this is monumental, but we have an opportunity to do more.”

Constituency:

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine:

Stephen Jamieson

Caithness Sutherland and Ross:

Harry Christian

Dumbarton:

Jonathan Rainey

Edinburgh Central:

Tam Laird

Edinburgh Western:

Daniel Fraser

Glasgow Pollok:

Alan Findlay

Kirkcaldy:

Caz Paul

Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley:

Stef Johnstone

Motherwell and Wishaw:

Mark Meechan

Region:

Glasgow:

Alan Findlay

Cameron Milne

Central Scotland:

Mark Meechan

Katrina Angus

Highlands and Islands:

Harry Christian

Calum Liptrot

Lothian:

Tam Laird

Cameron Paterson

Mid Scotland and Fife:

Caz Paul

George Morton

North East Scotland:

Bryce Hope

South of Scotland

Stef Johnstone

West of Scotland:

Jonathan Rainey

