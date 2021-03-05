The Police Scotland Q3 performance report published yesterday reveals that officers received an additional 25,000 calls between April and December compared to the same period last year, taking the total number of 999 and 101 contacts to almost 2 million during the first three-quarters of 2020-21.

The report also shows 999 calls were prioritised and answered within 8 seconds on average, while 101 calls had a 2 minute 37 second average answer time.

PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

However, large increases in incidents of public nuisance, neighbour disputes and noise complaints were attributed to the challenges of #Coronavirus.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “Officers and staff continue to play a key role in the national effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, while they face the same personal and professional challenges as their fellow citizens

“Our service centres are operating successfully with reduced capacity due to physical distancing requirements, while also coping with increased call demand from the public seeking guidance on coronavirus related issues.

“As the Chief Constable has made clear, the Police Service of Scotland will always be here to help the public who we serve.”

