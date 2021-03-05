The First Minister has revealed that the Scottish Government is “absolutely intent” on Hampden hosting Euro 2020 matches this summer.

Scotland are scheduled to open their campaign against the Czech Republic on June 14 before travelling to Wembley to face the auld enemy before meeting Croatia at Hampden on June 22.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at St Andrew’s House 2 March 2020 PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

In the last few days however doubts have been raised over Glasgow remaining as a host city due to the uncertainty of fans attending.

When questioned about the prospect earlier today Nicola Sturgeon said: “Let me be very clear, we are absolutely intent on having the Euros, having Hampden as one of the host stadiums of the Euros, we’ve always been intent on that – let’s say we’re particularly keen on it now that that would bring the opportunity to see Scotland play at Hampden as well.

“So while nothing in a global pandemic can be certain when you’re looking far into the future I very, very, very, very, much want and hope – and hopefully over the next few weeks get a greater degree of confidence in saying expect – to be one of many Tartan Army fans cheering on Scotland at Hampden later in the year, so let’s keep our eyes on that prize.”

The Scottish Football Association issued a statement yesterday, saying it hopes that “as many fans as possible” can attend the fixtures scheduled to take place in Glasgow.

A UEFA executive committee has been scheduled for April 19 and the hosts will be asked to effectively make a minimum guarantee on capacity limits.

Like this: Like Loading...