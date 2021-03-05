Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery which took place around 1.05am this morning at a property on Duke Street, Coldstream.

An unidentified man rang the doorbell of a house and demanded the keys to the car parked in the driveway from the male occupant. When he was refused the suspect threatened the occupant who, accompanied by his partner, tried to close the door, which the suspect resisted.

Police Scotland.

The suspect then left the scene with another unidentified person, who had been stood in the driveway.

Neither of the occupants from the house, a 51-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, were injured

Damage was found to have been caused to the car, a Toyota IQ.

Officers are keen to trace both the man who rang the doorbell and the unidentified person who stood in the driveway. The man is described as being around 6ft tall, in his early twenties and at the time of the incident he wore a dark blue jacket with the hood up, a surgical mask and dark joggers, and he spoke with a Scottish accent.

The person who stood is the driveway is described as wearing dark clothing with a light hood or beanie type hat.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Gilmore of Scottish Borders CID said: “This was a frightening incident for those involved who were thankfully not physically injured.

“We are keen to trace those responsible as soon as possible and would urge anyone that may have been in the area and seen anything to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0134 of 5 March, 2021, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

