Morrison’s Community Champion at the Piersfield Terrace store, Gillian Lawson, was invited by the supermarket to name an inspirational woman from her contacts. Gillian chose Yvonne Notman, someone she has worked with a great deal over the last year.

Yvonne works for The City of Edinburgh Council at Craigentinny Primary School. She supports children throughout the school by organising friendship groups and keeping in contact with them. During the pandemic she visited pupils in their gardens and has phoned to keep in touch with them.

Yvonne Notman receiving her gifts from Community Champion Gillian Lawson at Morrisons Portobello. Mrs Notman has been declared an inspiring woman by the supermarket for her work at Craigentinny Primary School PHOTO © 2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Yvonne explained that the school has provided electronic tablets for their pupils and she emailed every parent to offer support of any kind. She said that could be any kind of support from financial to help with keeping children entertained. She said: “Parents have struggled. One of the things I did was create a baking pack and a pizza kit so that parents could cook with their children in a fun way. Baking packs seem to offer a bit of stress relief.

“I provided food bags for all the pupils. I then sent a message asking them to come and pick them up – but if they couldn’t come to the school I made sure the bags were taken to them.

“The food parcels have been a godsend, and actually they don’t just have food in them. Some have nappies and other necessities. We had some funding and used that to buy Morrison’s gift vouchers. We then used the gift vouchers to purchase things like pasta, and mince. We created meal packs providing burgers and rolls.”

Yvonne continued working through the holidays. She said: “There was nothing doing and nowhere to go, so I worked through the summer, Christmas and February holidays. It’s good for my own mental health – and this way I don’t have to worry about someone not having enough to eat or not having school uniform to wear. We recycled toys that we got from local man, Gary Amos from the Adam Amos Foundation – we got bikes from him. We then sent out emails asking who needed what and distributed the toys that way.”

There are over 300 pupils at the school, and Yvonne explained that not everyone needs money or food, but they do often need support of some kind, and that is what she has tried to offer, sometimes to as many as 30 families a week.

On hearing about the award from Morrisons she said: “I was really shocked. I think they’re doing us the favour. If we didn’t get food and other items from them we would be able to do what we’re doing.

“Last week we delivered frozen meals including family size lasagne to some of the Craigentinny and also St Ninian’s pupils. Our parents really appreciate the help and send me pictures of them and their children at home. This is a job I really like and I have been doing it for over 24 years now.”

Community Champion, Gillian, explained why she nominated Yvonne: “I have supplied Yvonne with absolutely everything you can imagine from clothes to nappies, baby items, milk, shampoo,baby clothes, cages of pasta sauces, tea, coffee, books, Easter eggs. You name it she has received from Morrisons twice a week, and more so since the first lockdown.

“I nominated Yvonne as she works tirelessly in the community helping two local schools and their families from morning until late at night making sure everyone is fed and looked after. Should a family need a microwave or any house appliance she is in here buying it for them.

“Yvonne is always a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen and gets things done instantly without judgment. Everyone in the community knows Mrs Notman. No job or family crisis is too big for her to handle.

“We have such a wonderful relationship to the point her grants that come from cash for kids etc have been used in store to buy Morrisons gift cards. She says that Morrisons have done so much for her and the community she wants to put back into Morrisons as a way of a thank you.”

Stephanie Dean, Head Teacher at Craigentinny Primary School, said: “It is so lovely that this award is recognising all the hard work and support Yvonne Notman provides. Yvonne has worked at Craigentinny Primary School for 25 years. She is known and loved in the local community and has supported countless families over the years.

“A large part of her role is supporting the emotional health and wellbeing of our pupils through nurture sessions and drop ins. Throughout lockdown Yvonne has been helping many families in our community by delivering food parcels, toiletries, offering advice and generally being a friendly face to offer a listening ear. Yvonne goes over and above, often working throughout her holidays, to ensure the wellbeing of our families. She is a vital line of support for many of our parents and carers. “Craigentinny Primary would be lost without the ‘amazing Mrs Notman’.”

Jackie Law, Family Outreach Worker of Circle Scotland, a group which supports families helped with some of the funding for this work and was present to see Yvonne being rewarded for her hard work today.

Morrison’s Supermarkets have helped many charitable bodies and organisations during the pandemic by providing food, paper bags and other items for those who need them.

