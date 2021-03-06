We shouldn’t need a reason to raise a glass to our mothers but Independent Wines are asking us to do just that in a Mother’s Day celebration with a difference.

The Edinburgh-based supplier of Italian wines believes its inaugural online tasting event is an ideal gift for La Festa della Mamma – it sounds so much better in Italian.

As one of the UK’s leading specialists in boutique Italian wine, Independent Wine’s tasting events are geared towards discerning wine lovers who already know a little and want to learn more.

Unlike other popular virtual tasting events, the focus is firmly on fine wine. Each tasting pack includes three full-size (750ml) bottles of award-winning wine from Italy, rather than small sample-size bottles of varying quality, and the ticket also includes access to a private Zoom call.

Lasting for a minimum of one hour, each session is built around a guided tasting with guests encouraged to sip along and discuss the nuances of the wine.

During the event, the expert host – who has qualifications from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust – will give an in-depth discussion about the wine region and grapes.

Independent Wine has a number of online tasting events planned and each will focus on a different region, grape or style of wine so there’s always something new to learn about.

The first two sessions are taking place just before Mother’s Day weekend on 11 and 12 March and focus on red wines from Northern Italy. The first session will focus on Pinot Noir form the Dolomites, while the second event will be dedicated to the noble Nebbiolo wines of Piedmont.

Tickets cost £99 per household, so you can gather your bubble around your laptop or iPad for a fun evening of sipping, learning and reconnecting.

For more information and to reserve a place visit www.independent.wine











