GET YOUR SKATES ON AND CELEBRATE MOTHERS DAY IN PERTHSHIRE!

A trip to Littles Restaurant in Blairgowrie could be a memorable event for mum.

Having discovered the delights of Tik Tok Videos as a means of showing off its stunning location in a converted Church in Blairgowrie, along with its delicious food, Littles Restaurant is getting ready to look after mums and mother figures for Mothers Day.

“Mothers Day this year is a very big event for the hospitality trade,” said Chef Proprietor, Willie Little. “We have not been able to mark this most important date in the restaurant calendar for the past two years due to the pandemic. Mums and Grans were simply not able to celebrate with family members, it was really tough, as it’s always a highlight for many people, and in many ways heralds the end of the Winter and start of Spring.”

“Now we can plan a proper celebration, and we’d say to anyone why not bring your mum to Littles Restaurant?” continued Willie. “We have a breath-taking interior with a simply beautiful stained glass window to admire whilst you are dining with us in our converted Church. We have a special Mothers Day menu offering two courses for £27.95, and three for £34.95.”

The Skate special

Featured choices include some of Littles most popular signature dishes – Whole Megrim Sole with sautéed potatoes, almonds and nut brown butter, Chicken Breast with Rosti potatoes, smoked bacon & Savoy cabbage and red wine gravy , and a fried fillet of lemon sole with chips and homemade tartar sauce. Roast Beef and Yorkshire Pudding is also available.

Willie loves to put a new spin on the food of yesteryear, and has a Mutton Broth as a starter, along with “Old Fashioned Prawn Cocktail”, plus his take on a much loved dessert – Mothers Day Sherry Trifle.

“Since we re-opened after the last lockdown, we have been making tik tok videos of the inside and out of the church, plus certain dishes being prepared and served. It’s really fun – food can be theatre – and videos always receive good engagement. We’d like to thank all our regular customers who have supported us over the last two years,” said Willie.

Willie finished by saying that his former Littles Restaurant at Wellmeadow in Blairgowrie was now his second fishmongers, Fish In Blair.

“This all came about due to the pandemic when we were doing a lot of fresh fish deliveries to the door from Fish in Crieff, our original fishmongers, and realised that demand was really strong here in Blair too. We started selling fish out of the old restaurant a couple of days a week so that local people here could access it, and word spread.”

“Fish in Blair is now a permanent fixture and continues to be well supported locally,” said Willie. “It’s the place to go if you want the freshest of fish to cook for yourself, or if you’d like to just sit back, come in to Littles Restaurant where myself, or one of my brigade of chefs will cook it for you – to perfection of course!”

www.littlesrestaurant.com.

Book for Mothers Day 12 noon til 6pm (last sit down) on 01250 875358. £10 deposit per table required (redeemed against booking).

