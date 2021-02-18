With this carefully curated Mother’s Day Edition from Home by Nico, show your mum how much she means to you.

The four course menu begins with Potted Hot Smoked Salmon, Cucumber & Apple; Sirloin of Beef (500g), Red Wine Jus, Butter Garlic & Thyme served with sides of Truffle Cheese Dauphinoise with Garlic & Thyme; Spring Vegetable Fricassee with carrot, fresh Pea and a mint dressing.

Cheese course comes in the form of Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire, Spiced Orchard Fruit Chutney & Water crackers and dessert is a Dark Chocolate Mousse, Salted Caramel & Golden Cocoa Nibs. The Home by Nico: Mother’s Day Edition is served with a Montresor Prosecco Millesimato Extra Dry Prosecco.

PRE – ORDER HOME BY NICO: MOTHERS DAY EDITION FROM 09:00AM ON FRIDAY 19th FEBRUARY DELIVERY ON MARCH 12th 2021.

Priced at £65, serves two and includes UK national delivery.

Visit the website here to order www.home-x.com

