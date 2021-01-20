Edinburgh wine merchant unveils a new range of Pinot Noirs from the Italian Dolomite Alps

Oleg Dmitriev from Independent Wine has written for us (first in our January paper) about some wine recommendations for this month.

Alto Adige, in the foothills of the Dolomite Alps, is known for producing the best Pinot Noir (Pinot Nero) in Italy. The denomination is part of the wider Trentino-Alto Adige region, which is famous for cool-climate wines. While aromatic white wines like Gewürztraminer and Pinot Grigio are the best-known, the region’s light-bodied and elegant red wines are also well worth discovering.

Pinot Noir – or Pinot Nero in Italian – accounts of 8.9% of Alto Adige’s vineyard area, covering 494 hectares. Most of it is grown on terraced slopes halfway up the foothills, starting at 400m above sea level. Some truly magnificent high altitude Pinot Noirs are also made in the region, produced from grapes that grow more than a kilometre above sea level. This expressive grape is excellent at showcasing its terroir, and in Alto Adige the grape is usually grown on calcareous gravel.

Although Alto Adige is a cool climate region, it also gets a lot of sunshine – more than 300 days per year, to be precise. The Pinot Noir vines are grown on the south-east and south-west facing slopes of the Adige river valley, an aspect which gives them plenty of sun exposure. During the day, the bright light and warmth help the sugars and aromas develop inside the grapes. By night, the cool mountain winds and high altitude combine to keep the grapes cool – so they maintain plenty of acid for a crisp, juicy flavour.

Pinot Noir from Alto Adige usually has a pronounced flavour of red and purple berries. Expect tangy dried cranberry, juicy wild strawberry and zingy notes of woodland raspberry. It pairs well with gamey meat; especially venison, rabbit and spring lamb. It’s also the perfect accompaniment to aged cheese.

Alto Adige DOC is still fairly under the radar, so Pinot Noir from this northernmost corner of Italy is bound to impress any fan of Burgundy, Russian River Valley and Central Otago.

Five of the best Alto Adige DOC Pinot Noir wines to try now

Of course, that's just scratching the surface: there are lots of incredible wines to try from Alto Adige, not just Pinot Noir.

Gewurztraminer grapes in Peter Zemmer’s vineyard in Alto Adige Photo Oleg

