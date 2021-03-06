A bespoke camper van converter has experienced a 100% surge in demand for built-in custom loos.

Since September last year employee-owned Jerba Campervans has received 14 orders for its Sanna and Jura campervans, both of which come equipped with private toilets.

It comes after the VW converters received an average of seven orders per annum between 2016 and 2020 for these models.

Co-founder of the North Berwick-based firm, Simon Poole, believes the increase in requests is a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simon, said: “2020 was the year of the staycation and this trend is certainly continuing into 2021.

“We’ve witnessed not only a huge rise in demand for our campervans, but also for integrated toilets too.

“Having an inbuilt toilet removes the need for campervanners to access public restrooms and reduces potential exposure to germs.

“It is part of our mission to achieve bespoke solutions to campervan conversions and current trends which can fit around the customer’s lifestyle, whatever it may be.

“We’re happy to deliver the perfect staycation escape vessel for a post-Covid world.”

The increase in toilet requests comes in addition to Jerba receiving a record number of orders in 2020, giving the firm guaranteed work until February 2022.

Simon added: “With the uncertainty of the pandemic, it’s understandable that people are more hesitant about making plans for going abroad.

“We aim to provide a solution to that through our unique campervans, tailored to individual needs so that our customers can experience the ideal holiday, without having to catch a flight.”

The 100% employee-owned Jerba Campervans was launched in 2006 and specialises in converting and customising Volkswagen Transporter vans for those passionate about adventure and the outdoors.

The customers’ needs have been at the forefront of the business since it was founded in 2006 by Simon and his wife Cath, who after hiring and buying campervans themselves realised they could improve the design and user experience.

Jerba is officially recognised by Volkswagen as a converter of their Transporter T6.1 model.

Offering five standard conversions of the base T6.1 Transporter van, the expert team of cabinetmakers and mechanics then build the vans by hand, customising each vehicle to the customers’ needs.

www.jerbacampervans.co.uk

