Edinburgh’s business community recognised the outstanding contribution of local businesses and professionals over the past year at the Edinburgh Chamber’s first virtual Awards ceremony on Thursday.

Despite the ongoing challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past twelve months, organisations from across the city have shown tremendous resilience by leading, innovating, collaborating and supporting those in need.

The Chamber’s virtual awards evening highlighted this work with twelve awards won on the night, focussing on recognising leadership, innovation, partnerships and sustainability.

Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Liz McAreavey said: “Whilst the past year has been extremely challenging for us all as businesses and individuals, we have been inspired by the resilience, hard work and dedication of organisations across the city.

“The volume and quality of entries to our Awards this year is testament to this, and I’d like to thank all of our entrants. Huge congratulations to our shortlists and winners – all of which are truly deserving of the recognition.”

Ewan Aitken, Chief Executive of Cyrenians, added: “We of course were delighted with our two wins, but they would not have happen without the way in which the Chamber has made not just Cyrenians, but all charities feel like equal partners.

“I was struck last night by the number of third sector organisations present and how we have all been supported to become part of the Chamber culture; there was a real sense last night of parity of esteem. The Chamber really showed last night it is a force for good for the whole city not just traditional businesses. So thank you. I was very proud last night to be a member of what has become a genuinely inclusive Chamber of Commerce.”

Winners List – Edinburgh Chamber Virtual Awards 2021

Responsible Business, sponsored by City of Edinburgh Council – The Refillery

Innovation in Business, sponsored by CityFibre – The Refillery

Director of the Year, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland – Helen Carlin, Common Ground Against Homelessness

Export Business of the Year, sponsored by Forth Ports – Innis & Gunn

Developing the Young Workforce, sponsored by DYW – Phoenix Group

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Wright Johnston & Mackenzie LLP – Grassmarket Community Project

Young Leader of the Year, sponsored by Thorntons LLP – Jonathan Hall, Cyrenians

Inspiring Partnership Awards, sponsored by Openreach – North Edinburgh Covid-19 Response and Recovery Group

Excellence in Circular Economy, sponsored by Circular Edinburgh – Edinburgh Remakery

Service Excellence, sponsored by Heehaw – Held in our Hearts

Local Business Hero, sponsored by TLT LLP – Cyrenians

Lifetime Achievement – The Rt. Hon. Frank Ross. Lord Lieutenant and Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh