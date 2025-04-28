A company which was owned by failed burger chain boss Alexander Galpin was ordered to pay a former employee hundreds of pounds in unpaid wages and holiday pay by an Employment Tribunal.

But six months after the legal ruling against Ozen (Edinburgh) Ltd, law graduate Aanchal Barnabas has not received a penny and is looking to take legal action against the former director to force a settlement.

Ms Barnabas claimed she had been exploited by Mr Galpin – previously lauded as a “Rising Star” by Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce – and that the situation had caused her “severe financial hardship and mental distress”.

Ms Barnabas worked for Ozen Street Food preparing take-away food in a “dark kitchen” in Glasgow, but when she was suddenly dismissed the company failed to pay out more than £1,200 due in unpaid wages and holiday pay.

A ruling by Employment Tribunals (Scotland) on 25 October 2024 ordered Ozen (Edinburgh) Ltd to pay Ms Barnabas £764.16 for unauthorized deduction of wages and a further £517.03 for unpaid holiday entitlement.

Alexander Galpin was a director and majority shareholder of Ozen (Edinburgh) Ltd until his resignation on 5 November 2024 when the company was sold to UK City Foods for an undisclosed sum.

Aanchal Barnabas is pursuing Alexander Galpin for unpaid wages which left her in severe financial hardship

We revealed in February how Mr Galpin and his Edinburgh burger chain, Luxford Burgers, were feted by the Chamber of Commerce as an exemplary business and was shortlisted for the prestigious 2025 High Growth Business of the Year, which followed him being named the Chamber’s 2024 “Rising Star”.

The High Growth Business award nomination stood despite The Edinburgh Reporter informing the Chamber of Commerce prior to the awards ceremony that Mr Galpin had put Luxford Burgers parent company, Secure Kitchens Ltd, into liquidation with debts of almost £120,000.

A report by official liquidator Begbies Traynor showed Secure Kitchens Ltd had left 17 creditors – many small local businesses – out of pocket, with the largest amount of £78,000 due to HMRC for unpaid VAT and corporation tax.

A legal ruling by an Employment Tribunal but payment still be be made to claimaint Aanchal Barnabas

One creditor, who asked not to be named, said: “Alex Galpin seems to think it is ok to leave all this debt behind and carry on in the same premises under a similar trading name as if nothing has happened. There is no doubt he exudes an arrogant persona and does not lack confidence.”

Alexander Galpin enjoying “la dolce vita” on a trip to Florence

Strathclyde University graduate Ms Barnabas, who is looking at legal remedies to recover the monies due to her, said: “Many of us who worked at Ozen’s dark kitchen, which was operated by Mr Galpin, were suddenly removed from our jobs without being paid our wages, including holiday pay.

“As an international student, I depended on this part-time job to survive, and this situation has left me in severe financial hardship and emotional distress. I took my case to the employment tribunal, and I received a ruling in my favour, but despite this I am still unable to recover the money owed to me.

“People like Mr. Galpin exploit workers, particularly vulnerable international students, causing not only financial loss but also mental distress. It is unacceptable that individuals like him continue to operate businesses, win awards, and receive public recognition, while their former employees struggle to get the wages they rightfully earned. This is not just about me but about ensuring that employers who exploit workers are held accountable.”

Mr Galpin’s LinkedIn profile states he is Executive Director of hospitality management business Galpin Group which “owns and operates a portfolio of restaurants across the UK, with a combined gross turnover of £6m+ per annum”.

Sports-car driving Alexander Galpin is being pursued for unpaid wages and holiday pay

The Edinburgh Reporter asked Mr Galpin if he or his former company Ozen Foods intended to pay the monies due to Ms Barnabas, as legally required, but he failed to respond. He also failed to reply to claims that he has exploited workers and that his actions had caused financial and mental distress.

Mr Galpin, who claims he is “passionate about the hospitality industry and its potential to create positive social and environmental impact”, told The Edinburgh Reporter: “The Directors of the business previously traded as ‘Ozen Street Food’ have written to the Glasgow (sic) Employment Tribunal to request a reversal of the Order for default judgment made by the Employment Tribunal.

“Myself or the other Directors at the time of the judgment were not aware of the judgment. I alerted the Directors of the company to your comments, and they have investigated promptly since then, resulting in a request to overturn the default judgment entered due to non-response by the company.”

Like this: Like Loading...