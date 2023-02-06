A young member of the Edinburgh Trams team has been shortlisted for an Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce award.
Nicola Mearns is a former tram driver who now plays a key role as the company’s assistant marketing manager as it steps up to test the trams and launch the new part of the line between York Place and Newhaven. She has taken the lead on a number of successful marketing campaigns including promoting a ‘staycation’ ticket offer which was a huge success with visitors to Edinburgh.
Jamie Swift, Edinburgh Trams’ Marketing Manager, commented: “Since joining our Marketing and Communications department, and completing a qualification in Professional Digital Marketing, Nicola has showed exceptional planning and organisational skills which has helped the business to better coordinate its marketing efforts.
“Thanks to her creative thinking and professionalism, we have been able to reach customers in a variety of new ways, reinforcing our position as a leading public transport provider.”
As well as Nicola the whole tram team is shortlisted in two other categories, The Large Business of the Year Award, trying to impress judges with its dedication to delivering a safe, reliable, and customer-focused service while also developing its workforce.
A purpose-built learning and development facility, which has proved invaluable for recruiting and training extra drivers, has also secured the city’s trams a place in the Innovation and Business shortlist.
Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director Lea Harrison said: “To be recognised across different categories at these high-profile awards reflects the practical steps we have taken to embrace innovation while ensuring colleagues can access opportunities and contribute to the success of the business.
“Credit goes to the entire Edinburgh Trams team for their hard work and dedication over the past couple of years as we continue to deliver a world-class service for our customers.”
The 2023 Business Awards will be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on March 09, and the theme of the evening will be ‘Think Local, Act Global’ – in reference to businesses that make Edinburgh an attractive place to live, work, and visit.
