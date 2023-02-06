All candidates have now confirmed that they wish to stand in the by election being held in Corstorphine/Murrayfield on 9 March.

There will be nine people standing, two of whom are independents.

We have heard of one hustings to be held at Corstorphine Community Centre on 20 February but if you know of others then please tell us.

And if you are a candidate who has not yet been interviewed on video by The Edinburgh Reporter then please get in touch.

Andrew Kerr, Chief Executive of the City of Edinburgh Council and Returning Officer, said: “Now that nominations have closed, residents in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield ward can begin to think about who they will vote for in March.

“The role of our councillors is extremely important to the democratic process, with responsibility for some of the most important decisions our city can face. Therefore, I would encourage as many residents as possible to participate in the by-election. It’s crucial that you make sure you’re registered to vote by midnight on 21 February. Anyone can also register for a postal vote before 22 February.

“The by-election will use the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system where voters can rank candidates in order of preference using numbers rather than a single cross. Voters can choose to vote for as many or as few candidates as they like. We will announce the result once the votes are counted after polls close at 10pm on Thursday 9 March.”

The candidates are:

Fiona Bennett Scottish Liberal Democrats Richard Fettes Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage,, Pro-Life Hugh Findlay Scottish Conservative and Unionist Pete Gregson Independent Elaine Miller Independent Richard Parker Scottish Labour Party Donald Rutherford Scottish National Party Gary Smith Scottish Libertarian Party Chris Young Scottish Green Party

From our archives – Pete Gregson of Friends of Roseburn Park, John Shand (seated) who was a cycle messenger in the Second World War accompanied by his friend from Darroch School in Gilmore Place, Margaret Smith whose father was Warden and the then Rt Hon Lord Provost Frank Ross whose resignation has brought about a by election.

