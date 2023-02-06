The Scottish Government has announced awards totalling £10 million for projects to transform vacant and derelict land all over the country, and that includes the Granton Gasholder.

The project to transform the area around the gasholder into a park as part of the regeneration has been awarded £1.224 million. This falls squarely within the parameters of the government’s capital investment fund for regeneration which aims to support some of the country’s most disadvantaged communities.

The future vision for the space within the restored gasholder is to have multi-sensory play zones, a dedicated space for permanent and temporary public art, relaxation area, outdoor trails and tracks for exercise as well as using a large outdoor space for sports, markets, seasonal events, community use, festivals, performance arts, exhibitions and play. Work will also be carried out to plant trees, shrubs and wildflowers improving biodiversity and local habitat in the area.

Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur visited the Govan Graving Docks site to meet those behind the project.

Mr Arthur said:“Neglected sites are often found in more disadvantaged settings and can become no-go areas or hamper community development. By targeting long-standing vacant and derelict land we can ensure that investment reaches the areas that need it most.

“The Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme helps attract private investment to locations which have lain dormant for years, It also supports low carbon developments, helping Scotland reach net zero by 2045 and grow an economy that is greener, fairer and more prosperous.”

It is anticipated that the call for 2024 to 2025 project proposals will be announced before the end of April 2023.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “I am delighted that councillors have recently approved planning permission for the exciting high quality open space element of the redevelopment to the historic Granton Gasholder. The restoration of the Gasholder frame is already underway through funding provided by the Council and the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund. With today’s announcement that we’ve been successful in our bid to the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund, we’re now able to progress our plans for creating an exciting public space which will see this iconic structure breathe new life into Granton Waterfront.

“This important development represents our plan to transform the structure, the centrepiece of our £1.3bn regeneration of Granton Waterfront, into a visitor destination with high quality open space for everyone to enjoy.

“The wider regeneration is about using brownfield land to develop a sustainable 20-minute neighbourhood its residents will be proud of. It will be an area where people live in affordable, environmentally friendly homes, have excellent transport and active travel links, and access open and green space, arts, sports, and culture. Restoring the Gasholder is the first step in unlocking the wider regeneration.”

The UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund has also contributed £16.4 million to the project.

PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography The Granton Gasometer which is being transformed into a new city park.

