Cllr Vicky Nicolson is to lay a motion before the next council meeting which will ask that the council gives due regard to the memory of Jane Haining.
The Inverleith councillor wants to have a ‘Stolperstein’, or Stumbling Stone, laid outside St Stephen’s Church in honour of the woman who became a victim of the Holocaust.
Ms Haining was a Scottish missionary and a special service was held in the church in 1932 to wish her well on her journey to Budapest in Hungary.
She later died in Auschwitz while trying to protect Jewish children, and there are other memorials to her, notably at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Centre and in her home town of Dunscore in Ayrshire.
Fellow SNP politician, Minister for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, Angus Robertson has also raised this matter on social media.
The Stolpersteine project was started by Gunter Demnig, the German artist, and aims to commemorate people at the last place of residency or work before they became a victim of the Nazis. Three years ago it was estimated that around 75,000 of the stones had been laid.
The idea is that the stone will be placed into the pavement, or perhaps into the steps of the church which is owned by former ballet dancer, Peter Schaufuss.
