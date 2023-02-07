Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election
The time for nominations for the by election in Corstorphine/Murrayfield has passed, and all candidates have now been disclosed.
They are:
|Fiona Bennett
|Scottish Liberal Democrats
|Richard Fettes
|Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage,, Pro-Life
|Hugh Findlay
|Scottish Conservative and Unionist
|Pete Gregson
|Independent
|Elaine Miller
|Independent
|Richard Parker
|Scottish Labour Party
|Donald Rutherford
|Scottish National Party
|Gary Smith
|Scottish Libertarian Party
|Chris Young
|Scottish Green Party
|
Our aim is to speak to all of the candidates on video to bring them to you if you are a resident in that ward. We have interviewed some but not all as yet. If you are a candidate or an agent then please get in touch with us.
editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk
New Concert Hall
Work on the new Dunard Centre has begun with the demolition of the 1960s extension to the former RBS HQ in St Andrew Square and the construction of its replacement a new structure designed by David Chipperfield Architects.
The concert hall will be the first constructed for more than 100 years in the capital, and with acoustics designed by world renowned acousticians Nagata Academy it will become the official home of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, but will also be used by many others in the city for concerts and education.
Security exercise at Shanghai Club
The Security Industry Authority ran a safety exercise at the weekend at Shanghai Club on George Street. The exercise was run with Police Scotland, The Scottish Ambulance Service and The City of Edinburgh Council.
The event confronted staff at the nightclub with a series of real-time possible emergency scenario simulations which involved volunteer actors. One included an attack with a bladed weapon, an acid attack a suspect package and a marauding terrorist attack. Other security teams from Edinburgh and the surrounding area attended to observe.
Ronnie Megaughin, the SIA’s Head of Compliance and Inspections, said: “These realistic scenarios are an excellent method for training security operatives and gives them an ideal opportunity to put their training to use. Security operatives may be the first people on the scene in an incident. Yesterday’s staged terror incidents enabled security operatives to take part and deal with the scenario, and then receive an instant debrief from counter-terror experts.
“We know from experience that operatives, and their managers, really appreciate what they learn from these events and find them worth their while. Any of these security staff could find themselves as the first responder at a serious incident, and this exercise could literally be the difference between life and death.”
Murals at St John’s
You will have no doubt noticed the fabulous array of murals at St John’s Church over the years. They have a Facebook page in case you have missed any.
Prime Minister reshuffles the Cabinet
Following last week’s departure of the Chair of the Conservative Party and Minister without Portfolio, Nadhim Zahawi, The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has reshuffled the Cabinet this morning and has created four new departments of government. The UK Government says that the four new departments will “ensure the whole of government is geared up to…
Bay Hotel retains VisitScotland award
The Bay Hotel at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, is celebrating a VisitScotland Taste Our Best Award for the quality of all food & drink served there, including its popular restaurant, Horizons and the Waterfront Bar. Taste Our Best is Visit Scotland’s leading accreditation scheme for businesses which serve locally sourced, high quality, food…
Hippodrome Silent Film Festival 2023 – full programme announced
The Hippodrome Silent Film Festival 2023 organised by Falkirk Council, will take place between 22 and 26 March at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness. The programme has been announced and tickets and new festival passes are now on sale for the 13th edition of the festival dedicated to silent film. The Blue Bird _ Image courtesy…
Musselburgh Racecourse gallops ahead with three industry awards
Musselburgh Racecourse has strengthened its position as Scotland’s leading horse racing venue with three accolades from leading industry and visitor attraction organisations. The East Lothian course was awarded Gold Standard status by the Racehorse Owners’ Association (ROA), one of only 12 UK courses to achieve the standard and ranked third behind York and sister course…
Evidence to be heard at The Scottish Parliament on short term lets
The Scottish Government’s Local Government Housing and Planning Committee will hear evidence today from the Director of Festivals Edinburgh and also Professor Cliff Hague the Chair of the Cockburn Association. The parliament introduced a licensing system for short term lets (STLs) last year to address issues raised by many residents in Edinburgh where around a…
Moves to install a memorial plaque at St Stephen’s Church
Cllr Vicky Nicolson is to lay a motion before the next council meeting which will ask that the council gives due regard to the memory of Jane Haining. The Inverleith councillor wants to have a ‘Stolperstein’, or Stumbling Stone, laid outside St Stephen’s Church in honour of the woman who became a victim of the…
