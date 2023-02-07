Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election

The time for nominations for the by election in Corstorphine/Murrayfield has passed, and all candidates have now been disclosed.

They are:

Fiona Bennett Scottish Liberal Democrats Richard Fettes Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage,, Pro-Life Hugh Findlay Scottish Conservative and Unionist Pete Gregson Independent Elaine Miller Independent Richard Parker Scottish Labour Party Donald Rutherford Scottish National Party Gary Smith Scottish Libertarian Party Chris Young Scottish Green Party ﻿

Our aim is to speak to all of the candidates on video to bring them to you if you are a resident in that ward. We have interviewed some but not all as yet. If you are a candidate or an agent then please get in touch with us.

New Concert Hall

Work on the new Dunard Centre has begun with the demolition of the 1960s extension to the former RBS HQ in St Andrew Square and the construction of its replacement a new structure designed by David Chipperfield Architects.

The concert hall will be the first constructed for more than 100 years in the capital, and with acoustics designed by world renowned acousticians Nagata Academy it will become the official home of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, but will also be used by many others in the city for concerts and education.

The work began on the Dunard Centre on 6 February with a visit from UK and Scottish Government Ministers as well as the Council Leader to listen to Ae Fond Kiss by Su-a Lee Assistant Principal Cello at Scottish Chamber Orchestra ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Security exercise at Shanghai Club

The Security Industry Authority ran a safety exercise at the weekend at Shanghai Club on George Street. The exercise was run with Police Scotland, The Scottish Ambulance Service and The City of Edinburgh Council.

The event confronted staff at the nightclub with a series of real-time possible emergency scenario simulations which involved volunteer actors. One included an attack with a bladed weapon, an acid attack a suspect package and a marauding terrorist attack. Other security teams from Edinburgh and the surrounding area attended to observe.

Ronnie Megaughin, the SIA’s Head of Compliance and Inspections, said: “These realistic scenarios are an excellent method for training security operatives and gives them an ideal opportunity to put their training to use. Security operatives may be the first people on the scene in an incident. Yesterday’s staged terror incidents enabled security operatives to take part and deal with the scenario, and then receive an instant debrief from counter-terror experts.

“We know from experience that operatives, and their managers, really appreciate what they learn from these events and find them worth their while. Any of these security staff could find themselves as the first responder at a serious incident, and this exercise could literally be the difference between life and death.”

Murals at St John’s

You will have no doubt noticed the fabulous array of murals at St John’s Church over the years. They have a Facebook page in case you have missed any.

