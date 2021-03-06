Edinburgh What the Fork Monarchs have confirmed two newcomers in their team for the 2021 season which is expected to start in May, subject to Scottish Government restrictions.



Nathan Greaves and Joe Lawlor join the club which will be captained by Aussie ace Sam Masters (pictured).



Perth-born Willie Lawson, now 34 and a former World under-21 finalist, is also named along with English racer Richie Worrall and Aussie duo Josh Pickering and Kye Thomson.



Greaves from Sheffield has ridden Armadale ten times previously with a fair record and the 23-year-old said: “I think it’s one of those tracks which is a bit tricky if you’ve never been before.



“But I have ridden it quite a few times and I think it’s a brilliant track if you are riding it every week, you can get quite a bit of home track advantage.”



Greaves’ past record at Armadale includes 16 points scored in three 2017 visits with Ipswich, and a second place in the 2018 Caledonian Riders’ Championship.



Lawlor, aged 20, from Manchester, is less experienced than Greaves but he has ridden the track twice before and last year topped the averages of National League club Stoke.



He said: “The track suits my style and I’ve improved a lot and I’m only going to get better. Also, my bikes are in better shape than they’ve ever been.



“I’ve kept myself ready to race and I want to be busy and I don’t want to stay at reserve, I want to be a top rider.”

