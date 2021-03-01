At the start of 2020, Edinburgh based textile artist, Mairi Brown, was busy making new embroidered gowns and planning a photoshoot at the privately owned Monkton House near Musselburgh.

Pulling together a team of stylists, a photographer, and models, it was all go. Then Covid-19 struck and everything stopped, not to mention that during the lockdown the house was sold.

It seemed that her exciting plans and hard work were about to fall apart.

Her creative world was put on hold but she kept hoping that the photoshoot would take place. Six months on and Mairi contacted the new owners.

Anna and Andy who had bought Monkton House were restoring it to run as a wedding venue and holiday home.

As lockdown restrictions were eased a date was set last October. Victoria Mallon worked on the wigs and make-up. Mairi Wilson recruited the models. Betsy Smith from Breezeblock and her team created headpieces and floral styling.













Models Becca and Uma brought the creations to life during the day of photography.

Mairi Brown is a textile artist and dressmaker based in Edinburgh. She likes to transport viewers to a dreamlike world.

Like this: Like Loading...