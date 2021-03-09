The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, will address parliament on any changes to the lockdown rules today. These are not expected to be more than small changes at this point, despite the declining number of cases.

Before her statement there is an urgent question lodged by the MSP for Glasgow Sandra White, asking the government what discussions it has had with Police Scotland about the incidents in George Square and the city centre in Glasgow over the weekend. The MSP also wants to know what safeguards will be put in place to ensure that the coronavirus restrictions are followed and that “there is no repeat of such behaviour”.

Hundreds of fans gathered at Ibrox to celebrate Rangers FC winning the Scottish Premiership for the first time in a decade. By doing so they flouted the law against gatherings in public, and Deputy Minister John Swinney said at Monday’s media briefing that the fans’ behaviour was an “utter disgrace”.

The Deputy First Minister went on to say that the government would engage with football clubs to avoid this happening in the future. At present games are played behind closed doors to avoid fans congregating in stadiums. But a couple of weeks ago Celtic fans protested in the car park at Celtic Park when it appeared their chances in the Premiership were waning. Since then the manager has been dismissed, but there are fears of behaviour similar to that witnessed at the weekend happening again. Mr Swinney said: “We have made some special measures to try to ensure that football can take its course It’s a matter of real regret that we’re here once again having to discuss examples where the behaviour in and around football has not helped us in our efforts to control the virus.”

The statistics in Scotland as at 9 March 2021 are shown below.

As at 28 February 2021, 9,580 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland.

Date Newly reported cases of Covid-19 Cases in Lothian New tests Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 5.0% and the highest in recent weeks) Newly reported deaths Number of deaths according to daily measurement Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19 Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic Number of vaccinations administered Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine 9 March 2021 466 62 16,342 3.3% 19 7,441 50 614 206,465 1,789,377 19,672 123,686 8 March 2021 501 67 11,529 5.0% 1 7,422 59 654 205,999 1,774,659 17,711 118,732 7 March 2021 390 63 14,057 3.2% 0 7,421 61 628 205,498 1,759,750 115,930 6 March 2021 555 72 22,992 3.0% 12 7,421 63 639 205,108 1,743,869 32,081 114,081 5 March 2021 498 73 3.1% 11 7,409 64 666 1,717,672 29,064 108,197 4 March 2021 500 71 24,723 2.5% 27 7,398 69 726 204,055 1,688,808 34,237 100,058 3 March 2021 543 77 24,377 2.6% 35 7,371* 69 750 203,555 1,661,879 35,623 92,550 2 March 2021 542 104 14,537 4.4% 33 7,164 71 784 203,012 1,634,361 84,445 1 March 2020 386 70 4.5% 0 7,131 71 824 202,470 High and low numbers of newly reported cases

since mid December 2020 27 February 2021 525 106 19,615 3.1% 18 7,129 74 898 201,512 1,570,153 27,224 72,178 4 February 2021 1,149 159 27,668 4.9% 53 6,322 127 1,812 183,418 694,347 45,085 9,031 Highs and lows in January 7 January 2021 2,649 357 11.3% 78 100 1,467 143,715 31 December 2021 2,622 28,295 10.1% 68 70 1,174 16 December 2020 689 5.9% 38 49 1,031 18,644

You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.

International travellers Everyone who arrives directly in Scotland by air from outside the Common Travel Area (the CTA, comprising United Kingdom, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands) must: provide a Coronavirus (COVID-19) test and get a negative result during the 3 days before you travel

before departure for arrivals from Monday 15 February, book and pay for managed isolation in a quarantine hotel for at least 10 days from arrival. This applies to arrivals from all countries outside the CTA and includes British citizens. Book your managed isolation using this booking portal. If you are experiencing any difficulty booking through the booking portal, please ring +44 1274 726424. complete an online passenger locator form before travelling, and provide contact details, travel details and the address of their final destination. You will need to enter the booking reference for your managed isolation package.

be tested on day of 2 and 8 during of your 10 day quarantine

follow the national rules on Coronavirus in Scotland



Stay At Home Guidance To minimise the risk of spreading the virus, you must stay at home as much as possible. By law, in a level 4 area, you can only leave your home (or garden) for an essential purpose.

There is a list of examples of reasonable excuses below. Although you can leave home for these purposes, you should stay as close to home as possible. Shop on-line or use local shops and services wherever you can. Travel no further than you need to reach to a safe, non-crowded place to exercise in a socially distanced way. To minimise the risk of spread of Coronavirus it is crucial that we all avoid unnecessary travel.

Examples of reasonable excuses to go out:

for work or an activity associated with seeking employment, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home.

for education including, school, college, university or other essential purposes connected with a course of study.

for essential shopping, including essential shopping for a vulnerable person. You should use online shopping or shops and other services in your immediate area wherever you can.

to obtain or deposit money, where it is not possible to do so from home.

for healthcare, including COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

for childcare or support services for parents or expectant parents.

for essential services, including services of a charitable or voluntary nature such as food banks, alcohol or drug support services.

to access public services where it is not possible to do so, including from home:

services provided to victims (such as victims of crime),

social-care services,

accessing day care centres,

services provided by the Department for Work and Pensions,

services provided to victims (including victims of crime),

asylum and immigration services and interviews,

waste or recycling services,

to provide care, assistance, support to or respite for a vulnerable person

to provide or receive emergency assistance.

to participate in or facilitate shared parenting.

to visit a person in an extended household.

to meet a legal obligation including satisfying bail conditions, to participate in legal proceedings, to comply with a court mandate in terms of sentence imposed or to register a birth.

for attendance at court including a remote jury centre, an inquiry, a children’s hearing, tribunal proceedings or to resolve a dispute via Alternative Dispute Resolution.

for essential animal welfare reasons, such as exercising or feeding a horse or going to a vet.

local outdoor recreation, sport or exercise, walking, cycling, golf, or running that starts and finishes at the same place (which can be up to 5 miles from the boundary of your local authority area) as long as you abide by the rules on meeting other households

to attend a marriage ceremony or registration of a civil partnership.

to attend a funeral or for compassionate reasons which relate to the end of a person’s life. This includes gatherings related to the scattering or interring of ashes, a stone setting ceremony and other similar commemorative events.

if you are a minister of religion or worship leader, for the purposes of leading an act of worship (broadcast or online), conducting a marriage or civil partnership ceremony or a funeral.

to donate blood.

for activities in connection with moving home (including viewing a property), or for activities in connection with the maintenance, purchase, sale, letting, or rental of residential property that the person owns or is otherwise responsible for. Travelling for the purposes of undertaking essential work on a property other than your main residence should not be used as a pretext for a holiday. You should not stay longer than for the length of time required to undertake the necessary work.

to avoid injury, illness or to escape a risk of harm.

for those involved in professional sports, for training, coaching or competing in an event.

to visit a person receiving treatment in a hospital, staying in a hospice or care home, or to accompany a person to a medical appointment.

to register or vote in a Scottish or UK Parliament, Local Government or overseas election or by-election, including on behalf of someone else by proxy

to visit a person detained in prison, young offenders institute, remand centre, secure accommodation or other place of detention.



Meeting Outdoors You can only meet people from another household outdoors and in indoor public spaces for certain reasons, such as for work, to join your extended household, for sport, exercise, social interaction or to provide care and support for a vulnerable person. This can include providing emotional support for someone whose wellbeing is at risk, including for those who are isolated because of disability or a caring situation. Read Coronavirus (COVID-19): advice for unpaid carers

Up to 2 people from 2 separate households can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or social interaction.

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people permitted to gather outdoors.

Children under 12 do not need to maintain physical distance from others indoors or outdoors.

The members of an individual or extended household can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or social interaction.

Those at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus (including those who had been shielding, people 70 and over, people who are pregnant and people with an underlying medical condition) should strictly follow the physical distancing guidance.



Like this: Like Loading...