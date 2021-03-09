The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, will address parliament on any changes to the lockdown rules today. These are not expected to be more than small changes at this point, despite the declining number of cases.
Before her statement there is an urgent question lodged by the MSP for Glasgow Sandra White, asking the government what discussions it has had with Police Scotland about the incidents in George Square and the city centre in Glasgow over the weekend. The MSP also wants to know what safeguards will be put in place to ensure that the coronavirus restrictions are followed and that “there is no repeat of such behaviour”.
Hundreds of fans gathered at Ibrox to celebrate Rangers FC winning the Scottish Premiership for the first time in a decade. By doing so they flouted the law against gatherings in public, and Deputy Minister John Swinney said at Monday’s media briefing that the fans’ behaviour was an “utter disgrace”.
The Deputy First Minister went on to say that the government would engage with football clubs to avoid this happening in the future. At present games are played behind closed doors to avoid fans congregating in stadiums. But a couple of weeks ago Celtic fans protested in the car park at Celtic Park when it appeared their chances in the Premiership were waning. Since then the manager has been dismissed, but there are fears of behaviour similar to that witnessed at the weekend happening again. Mr Swinney said: “We have made some special measures to try to ensure that football can take its course It’s a matter of real regret that we’re here once again having to discuss examples where the behaviour in and around football has not helped us in our efforts to control the virus.”
The statistics in Scotland as at 9 March 2021 are shown below.
As at 28 February 2021, 9,580 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 5.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses)
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|9 March 2021
|466
|62
|16,342
|3.3%
|19
|7,441
|50
|614
|206,465
|1,789,377
|19,672
|123,686
|8 March 2021
|501
|67
|11,529
|5.0%
|1
|7,422
|59
|654
|205,999
|1,774,659
|17,711
|118,732
|7 March 2021
|390
|63
|14,057
|3.2%
|0
|7,421
|61
|628
|205,498
|1,759,750
|115,930
|6 March 2021
|555
|72
|22,992
|3.0%
|12
|7,421
|63
|639
|205,108
|1,743,869
|32,081
|114,081
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|3 March 2021
|543
|77
|24,377
|2.6%
|35
|7,371*
|69
|750
|203,555
|1,661,879
|35,623
|92,550
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2020
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|High and low numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.