Aegon UK have donated tens of thousands to charities in the UK and here in Edinburgh they made equal donations of £43,000 to Alzheimer Scotland and CHAS.

As well as these sums the firm has also given £38,665.51 to Macmillan.

The charities were chosen after a company-wide vote to decide where the company’s charitable efforts would be directed. In total the company’s employees raised over £70,000 for nine charities. Aegon UK matched the fundraising pound for pound making the total available £142,368.06. One quarter went to Macmillan which was the national charity last year.

There have been virtual cheque presentations to all the chosen charities.

Mike Holliday-Williams, CEO, Aegon UK commented: “The pandemic presented our charity committees and employees with a fresh fundraising challenge this year. The usual bake sales and dress down days were no longer possible when the offices closed. But Aegon employees rose to this challenge and came up with a steady stream of wonderful ideas to ensure our charities were well taken care of, lifting everyone’s spirits in the process.

“Pet competitions, ready steady cook at home challenges, the 555 running challenge quizzes, dress up days, virtual coffee mornings, raffles and so much more – I was in awe at the persistence and creativity from everyone involved.

“Employees have gone above and beyond in 2020 to support the company’s commitment to giving back to our local communities – from nominating the charities close to their hearts, through to the passion and dedication shown in raising these funds for fantastic causes. I’m extremely impressed with the dedication and efforts of those involved, especially during a global pandemic.

“I would also like to thank the charity committees across all the locations for their hard work in keeping up the momentum and delivering for our charity partners. Helping people is at the core of what Aegon does as a business, and the fundraising work we do as a company is a key part of that.”

Caroline Miller, Stakeholder Engagement Lead at Alzheimer Scotland said: “It’s been an incredibly challenging year for people living with dementia and their carers. There is an estimated 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland – approximately 60,000 of whom live in the community. Each of these people, to different degrees, rely on their daily routines, social interactions, community-based groups and activities, and formal health and social care services, as a way to maintain their wellbeing and live as independently as possible in their own communities. All these supports have been disrupted as a direct consequence of this pandemic and the public health restrictions. We’ve seen from the dramatic increase in calls to our helpline, the toll this has taken.

“The generosity of Aegon and their staff during our partnership has been humbling. Despite the restrictions in place, they have continued their fundraising at pace and also responded with a generous gift to our crisis appeal. The total of just over £43,000 raised is an incredible achievement in any year but we are so grateful that in this most difficult of years they have made such a contribution. This money will have a real impact on people living with dementia in Scotland as we continue to transform the ways in which we support people living with dementia, their families and carers as we move forward.”

In 2021 the company will be supporting the Prince’s Trust and Edinburgh local charities, Blood Bikes Scotland and Marie Curie Edinburgh.

Like this: Like Loading...