The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who appeared at the daily media briefing along with Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nicola Steedman.
Yesterday was an important day in the story of the pandemic, with 1 million people who have now received their first dose of the vaccine.
The statistics in Scotland as at 11 February 2021 are shown below and the number of people vaccinated since yesterday is another daily record of 63,178. The First Minister said this is nothing short of heroic given the bad weather conditions yesterday.
There is a new statistic of those people who have been in ICU for 28 days or more. Today that figure is 28 patients, although it was 30 yesterday. The First Minister also announced that the R number which will be confirmed to parliament later is under 1.
As at 7 February 2021, 8,726 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to statistics reported by National Records of Scotland.
Many areas of Edinburgh now show that the virus has been suppressed there, as denoted by the white areas below but the advice from Public Health Scotland remains the same for now. Stay at home. See the full guidance below.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|11 February 2021
|830
|4.0%
|48
|6,599
|109
|1,499
|189,175
|1,048,747
|63,178
|10 February 2021
|803
|109
|19,469
|4.8%
|50
|6,551
|113
|1,542
|188,345
|985,569
|57,447
|12,866
|9 February 2021
|822
|3,302
|7.2%
|58
|112
|1,618
|187,542
|928,122
|61,299
|8 February 2021
|928
|121
|18,946
|6.6%
|5
|6,443
|108
|1,672
|186,720
|866,823
|27,557
|7 February 2021
|584
|72
|9,479
|6.9%
|7
|6,438
|108
|1,710
|185,792
|839,266
|52,799
|10,582
|6 February 2021
|895
|133
|17,940
|5.9%
|48
|6,431
|117
|1,728
|185,208
|786,427
|43,915
|10,332
|5 February 2021
|895
|103
|21,943
|4.9%
|61
|6,383
|123
|1,794
|184,313
|742,512
|48,165
|9,529
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|3 February 2021
|978
|82
|22,807
|5.1%
|88
|6,269
|128
|1,871
|182,269
|649,262
|38,484
|8,758
|2 February 2021
|758
|63
|12,731
|7.4%
|69
|6,181
|143
|1,939
|181,291
|610,778
|34,881
|1 February 2021
|848
|111
|24,346
|9.5%
|6
|6,112
|143
|1,958
|180,533
|575,897
|9,628
|31 January 2021
|1,003
|121
|14,163
|8.1%
|6
|6,106
|143
|1,941
|179,685
|566,269
|Highest and lowest numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.