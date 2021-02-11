The Scottish SPCA has issued a warning over discarded fishing and rope line after a seal was seriously injured on a beach in East Lothian.

The charity were alerted to the female seal by a member of the public who discovered her on the beach next to John Muir Country Park in Dunbar.

The seal had been found lying on the beach trapped in the line which was also wrapped around her neck.

National Wildlife Rescue Centre manager, Steve Gray, said: “Fishing or roping line can cause life-threatening injuries to wild animals.

“Unfortunately it can take a number of days for wildlife to succumb to an injury such as this. If anyone does find a wild animal trapped in any sort of wire or rope, our advice is not to approach them but to call our animal helpline.

“Sometimes it can be hard to spot wire wrapped around flesh as it may be so tight that it’s hard to see. The animals will almost always need immediate attention from our vets.

“We would urge those who use fishing line, rope, netting or any form of wire to please make sure you take this away with you. It can have a detrimental effect on a number of different animals through becoming tangled or by ingesting it.

“If anyone spots a wild animal in need of our help then please call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Like this: Like Loading...