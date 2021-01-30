The current lockdown measures are likely to be in force for the start of the salmon fishing season in The Almond on 1 February.

Fishing bosses say it is important anglers follow the restrictions to play their part in bringing Covid-19 numbers under control.

The Fishing Around the Forth portal has details of the lockdown rules and a spokesman said that everybody will benefit if the restrictions can be lifted but, currently, fishing is deemed a non-contact sport and can act as daily exercise.

The spokesman added that The Scottish Government asks that everyone stays as close to home as possible, and anglers should, ideally, not travel out with their local authority area. If they do, only for a maximum of five miles from the boundary.

The spokesman said: “If you make a booking for a fishery out with your local authority area you may be asked to leave and return to your area.

“Some fisheries are reducing permit numbers, suspending sales and restricting the use of huts and other facilities. Check with your fishery prior to fishing to ascertain if there are any further restrictions being put in place to limit the spread.

Season tickets are available at www.fishalmond.co.uk for the eight-mile section of the Almond from the estuary to Newbridge administered by Cramond Angling Club and they cost £35 for adults and £25 for a senior (over 65) plus £15 for students and £5 for a junior. The first child is free with an adult or senior season permit.

Permits for the eight-mile section from Newbridge to Kirkton in Livingston administered by West Lothian Angling Association cost £15 and they are available online from the Fishing Around the Forth portal.

