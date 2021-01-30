The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
The statistics in Scotland as at 30 January 2021 are shown below
As at 24 January, according to National Records of Scotland 7,902 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).
The daily measurement of deaths – where the person tested positive for Covid-19 – totalled 6,100 as at 29 January 2021.
|Date
|Newly reported cases
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Intensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19
|People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases of Covid-19
|Number of first vaccinations
|30 January 2021
|994
|119
|22,056
|5.5%
|60
|142
|1,952
|178,682
|543,370
|29 January 2021
|1,155
|147
|23,330
|5.8%
|70
|144
|1958
|177,688
|515,855
|28 January 2021
|1,201
|150
|29,955
|5.6%
|82
|142
|1938
|176,533
|not yet known
|27 January 2021
|1,330
|135
|26,551
|6.2%
|92
|145
|2,016
|462,092
|26 January 2021
|1.049
|96
|13,819
|9.0%
|87
|149
|2,010
|174,002
|437,900
|25 January 2021
|752
|83
|10.326
|8.6%
|4
|151
|2,016
|172,953
|415,402
|24 January 2021
|1,195
|111
|19,339
|7.4%
|1
|157
|2,011
|172,201
|404,038
|23 January 2021
|1.307
|155
|20,393
|9.3%
|76
|159
|2,085
|171,006
|380,667
|22 January 2021
|1,480
|166
|6.9%
|71
|161
|2,053
|169,699
|358,454
|21 January 2021
|1,636
|182
|27,873
|7%
|89
|161
|2,004
|168,219
|334,871
|20 January 2021
|1,656
|151
|25,476
|7.5%
|92
|156
|2.003
|166,583
|309,909
|19 January 2021
|1,165
|142
|13,193
|11.1%
|71
|150
|1,989
|164,927
|284,582
|18 January 2021
|1,429
|178
|12.3%
|0
|146
|1,959
|163,762
|264,991
|17 January 2021
|1,341
|123
|16,256
|9.5%
|0
|147
|1,918
|162,333
|(224,840)
|16 January 2021
|1,753
|169
|24,314
|8.4%
|78
|145
|1,863
|160,992
|(224,840)
|15 January 2021
|2,160
|262
|7.5%
|61
|141
|1,860
|159,239
|224,840
|14 January 2021
|1,707
|177
|8.3%
|64
|142
|1,829
|157,079
|208,207
|13 January 2021
|1,949
|23,432
|10.2%
|79
|134
|1,794
|155,372
|191,965
|12 January 2021
|1,875
|214
|12.0%
|54
|133
|1,717
|175,942
|11 January 2021
|1,782
|194
|17,730
|11.5%
|1
|126
|1,664
|151,548
|163,377
|10 January 2021
|1,877
|20,968
|10.0%
|3
|123
|1,598
|149,766
|9 January 2021
|1,865
|26,352
|8.7%
|93
|109
|1,596
|147,889
|8 January 2021
|2,309
|237
|31,444
|8.1%
|93
|102
|1,530
|146,024
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|6 January 2021
|2.039
|164
|21,101
|10.5%
|68
|95
|1,384
|141,066
|5 January 2021
|2,529
|322
|18,336
|14.8%
|11
|93
|1,347
|139,027
|around 100,000
|4 January 2021
|1,905
|13,810
|15.0%
|3 January 2021
|2,464
|17,328
|15.2%
|134,593
|2 January 2021
|2,137
|21,451
|10.8%
|1 January 2021
|2,539
|28,313
|9.7%
|31 December 2020
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|30 December 2020
|2,045
|19,722
|11.3%
|43
|69
|1,133
|29 December 2020
|1,895
|14,179
|14.4%
|7
|65
|1,092
|28 December 2020
|967
|8,819
|12.2%
|27 December 2020
|92,188
|24 December 2020
|1,314
|27,872
|5.3%
|43
|56
|1,008
|23 December 2020
|1,190
|47
|56
|1,025
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.