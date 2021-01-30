Former Hibs’ player Leanne Crichton has retired from Scotland duty “with a heavy heart” after 72 caps.

Crichton joined Hibs in 2011 and spent one season at the club scoring 11-goals in 18-matches before moving to Glasgow City in January 2012.

She played at Euro 2017 and the World Cup two years later, Scotland women’s first major tournaments.

The 33-year-old made her international debut in a 2-1 win over Russia in 2009 and her last cap came in a 1-0 defeat to Portugal last November.

Announcing the news on twitter, she said: “It is with a heavy heart I have decided now is the time to announce my retirement from international football.

“A decision I have been content with for a while now.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of that journey, it really has been quite incredible.

“Good luck to my SWNT gals as they move on in this next chapter. I can’t wait to support you all along the way.”

Crichton’s decision to retire comes after head coach Shelley Kerr stepped down following defeat to Finland in December which ended Scotland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2022.

