A new exhibition at Open Eye Gallery will show a lifetime’s art collection, but the proceeds from it will also support new artists.

The gallery explained: “This unique art collection is the culmination of a lifetime’s work by the late W. Gordon Smith and Mrs Jay Gordonsmith. It was Jay’s wish that this exhibition and the publication that coincides serves as a celebration of their lives.

“The proceeds of this exhibition will assist in fulfilling their legacy to the promotion of art in Scotland by supporting the RSA’s Residencies for Scotland programme and bursaries for Foundation Year students at Leith School of Art.”

Click here to view the online exhibition.

David McClure RSA RSW (1926-1998), The Red Studio, oil, 102 x 132 cm

