Hibs face a goalkeeping dilemma for the visit to Celtic Part on Monday after on-loan goalkeeper Dillon Barnes was recalled by QPR with immediate effect.

Branes was a last minute replacement for Ofir Marciano who was injured in the warm up ahead of Saturday’s game against Livingston.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to Livingston in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Livingston midfielder, Scott Robinson, falls in the box but still manages to prod the ball home for the visitorÕs 2nd goal. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The 24-year-old featured on eight occasions for the club this term – providing good cover and competition for regular number one Marciano.

Head Coach Jack Ross: “Dillon goes with our best wishes and I’d like to thank him for his contribution this season.

“He’s been a well-liked member of the group, whose attitude has been first class since the day he arrived at the Hibernian Training Centre.

“Our goalkeeping coach, Craig Samson, has been equally pleased with his efforts.

“Dillon has performed well when he’s had the opportunity to play – especially in our recent game at Ibrox when Ofir Marciano missed out through injury.

“However, we understand the desire for regular first-team football.”

Dillon said: “I’ve loved every minute of my time at Hibs. I’ve been made to feel very welcome by everyone at the club and it’s been a great experience all-round.

“I’ve learned a lot that I’ll take with me, and it’s been a pleasure working on a daily basis with the coaching staff and the other goalkeepers.

“I’ll always look out for the Hibs score on a Saturday and it goes without saying that I hope the boys have a great second half of the season.”

