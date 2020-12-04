There are two exhibitions running at Open Eye this December. Just remember to make an appointment to go to the gallery.

If you prefer to stay at home, then all of the artworks included in the exhibitions at Open Eye Gallery can be viewed online in their video.

On a Grand Scale features work from some of Britain’s most prestigious artists; Barbara Rae CBE RA, John Bellany (1942-2013), Paul Furneaux RSA, Robbie Bushe RSA, Geoffrey Roper (1942-2020) and Brendan Stuart Burns. Each painting has been selected due to its grandeur, scale and long-lasting impact, showcasing each artist’s expert handling of both composition and colour. These award-winning artists have exhibited widely, both nationally and internationally, throughout their careers and form a part of many esteemed public and private collections. 1-23 December

To celebrate the festive season Open Eye Gallery invited selected artists to submit work for a mixed Christmas exhibition. Featuring some of the most established names in Scottish art, the exhibition celebrates the talent and ingenuity of their artists, who continue to remain inspired and make work during such unprecedented times. Artists include Leon Morrocco RSA RGI, Chris Bushe RSW, Gennadii Gogoluik, Paul Barnes, Anna King, Jackie Anderson, Rachel Ross and Henry Fraser.

Field Tracks by Barbara Rae CBE RA

On a Small Scale

The entirety of the annual Festive exhibition will be online for the first time with all works submitted exclusively available for purchase online too.

Through its twenty year history, this exhibition has become a much-loved highlight in the Edinburgh art calendar. The Gallery invites selected artists to submit works in any medium with the only restriction limiting the dimensions to 15 x 21 cm, the classic ‘postcard’ size.

This exhibition places the most established names in Scottish art alongside artists at the beginning of their careers, celebrating the scope of contemporary art in Scotland.

All pieces are unique, original artworks, or part of small limited editions where specified.

OPENING HOURS

Tuesday to Friday 11am to 5pm

Sat 11am to 4pm

34 Abercromby Place

Edinburgh EH3 6QE

Phone: 0131 557 1020

Email: mail@openeyegallery.co.uk

