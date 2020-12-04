Traffic Scotland report that the Queensferry Crossing is closed due to adverse weather

It is closed to traffic in both directions and a diversion is in place via the A985 Kincardine Bridge

The Queensferry Crossing is currently closed to vehicular traffic due to ongoing weather conditions, including falling ice and snow.

NEW❗️⌚️05:55#M90 Queensferry Crossing is CLOSED⛔️ both ways due to adverse weather conditions. Please use alternative route meantime. FRB also closed for works.@SETrunkRoads @FifeCouncil #edintravel pic.twitter.com/lhEO04C6Nr — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 4, 2020

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The safety of bridge users comes first and therefore we’ve made the decision to temporarily close the Queensferry Crossing due to ongoing adverse weather conditions.

“We are constantly monitoring the structure in real time using a bespoke system of weather sensors on the towers and deck of the Queensferry Crossing.



“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to road users by this closure and will reopen the bridge when safe to do so.”

Forth Road Bridge

EdinTravel have also reported that the Forth Road Bridge is closed to traffic too.

Please check https://t.co/UvnrJpscNu or @trafficscotland for issues on the trunk roads this morning.



Of note:



🔸Forth Road Bridge AND Queensferry Crossing are both currently closed.#edintravel — Edinburgh Travel News (@edintravel) December 4, 2020

BALERNO

A lorry has blocked the A70 Lanark Road West where one of our readers mentioned to us this morning the roads remained untreated.

ROAD CLOSURE – A70 LANARK ROAD WEST



Police Scotland report that the A70 Lanark Road West, just after Belerno is closed due to an articulated lorry stuck due to weather. @trafficsco — Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) December 4, 2020

Found the jack-knifed lorry that's closed the A70…it's at the s-bends just west of Balerno.



With grateful thanks to @ian_c_elliott #edintravel pic.twitter.com/l6StPtIMMQ — Edinburgh Travel News (@edintravel) December 4, 2020

GRITTING

Many routes affected by snow this morning, especially across south Edinburgh.



Priority roads and paths were gritted on Thurs evening, high routes again overnight and there's been a full shift out since 5am.



Please take great care and allow plenty of travel time #edintravel — Edinburgh Travel News (@edintravel) December 4, 2020

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org,

twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

Like this: Like Loading...