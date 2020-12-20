Hibs’ midfielder Stevie Mallan’s 25-yard strike against Dundee in the Betfred Cup group stage decider has been nominated for the SPFL Goal of the Month.

With both teams on maximum points, Joe Newell spotted Mallan unmarked in midfield and the former St Mirren player unleashed a superb 25-yard shot which flew into the net leaving Dundee keeper Jack Hamilton helpless.

Hibs went on to win the game 4-1 and qualified for the last 16 where coincidentally they faced Dundee.

Mallan has been keeping his best performances for that competition and last Tuesday won the man of the match award for his substitute appearance against Alloa Athletic which resulted in Hibs reaching the semi-final.

The 8 goals are;

Ross Matthews – RAITH ROVERS v Morton – Championship – 7th November 2020

Mark Lamont – Dunfermline Athletic v CLYDE – Betfred Cup – 14th November 2020

Stephen Mallan – HIBERNIAN v Dundee – Betfred Cup – 15th November 2020

Thomas Robert – Forfar Athletic v AIRDRIEONIANS – League 1 – 21st November 2020

Brian Graham – PARTICK THISTLE v East Fife – League 1 – 21st November 2020

Chris Burke – KILMARNOCK v Ross County – Premiership – 21st November 2020

Blair Alston – Dumbarton v FALKIRK – League 1 – 24th November 2020

Borna Barisic – Falkirk v RANGERS – Betfred Cup – 29th November 2020

Like this: Like Loading...