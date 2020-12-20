Police in Fife are continuing to appeal for help to trace missing man Robert Clark who has potentially been seen in Edinburgh, and reminded the public not to approach him.

Mr Clark, who is usually referred to locally as ‘Rab’ or ‘Sparky’, has not been seen since 8.45 pm on Sunday the 15th November, 2020 in the Lumphinnans area of Fife.

At this time he was riding a red and black coloured Honda CBR 600 motorcycle registration number SF51 FYT.

Mr Clark is described as 5ft 9 inches tall, slim build with short dark/greying hair. He wears glasses and he is known to have a goatee beard but he may now be clean shaven.

When last seen he was wearing a black motorcycle jacket with green inlays, black jeans and brown boots. He was also wearing a red coloured motorcycle helmet.

Chief Inspector Paul Dick from Fife Division said: ‘Since Mr Clark has been reported missing we have carried out extensive enquiries but despite this we have not managed to locate him or his motorcycle.

There have been several potential sightings of him in the West Fife area and Edinburgh which have been investigated. We would ask members of the public not to approach him but would ask anyone who has seen him or who has any information to please get in touch with us immediately. We would also appeal to Mr Clark himself to get in touch.”

“Today we have published new images of Mr Clark in the hope that someone may recognise him. Please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1487 of the 17th of November, 2020.”

Like this: Like Loading...