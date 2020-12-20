A Dalkeith woman has been given a five-year ban on keeping more than one dog following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

53-year-old Debbie Ballantine-Brown failed to provide suitable veterinary treatment for her Weimaraner dogs Ember and Buckley between 1 January and 26 February 2019.

A deprivation order was issued for Buckley, allowing him to be rehomed but sadly Ember was put to sleep due to age related health complaints before the case came to trial.

Ballantine-Brown of Ruskin Place, Mayfield, Dalkeith was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 15 December 2020. The case against her daughter Megan Hollingsworth was not proven.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Fiona Thorburn said, “We received a report from a concerned member of the public regarding dogs in the property shared by Ballantine-Brown and Hollingsworth, two of which were emaciated.

“On arrival at the address I had immediate concerns for the welfare of the dogs, particularly the female Weimaraner, Ember, who was so emaciated her pelvis, vertebrae and ribs were all clearly protruding. When she was examined by a vet she was found to weigh just 20kg, when she should have weighed over 26kg.

“Buckley, the male Weimaraner was also very underweight and his ribs and pelvis were clearly visible. On examination he was found to be 15.7kg when he should have been over 20kg.

“On further investigation it was found that Ember had not seen a vet at all despite her terrible condition and Buckley had not been examined since 22 October 2018.

“The dogs would have been caused to suffer considerably in becoming this thin and a responsible owner should have taken them to a vet much sooner. They gained weight rapidly in our care, with Buckley gaining 49% and Ember gaining 37% in the four weeks following their removal from Ruskin Place”.

“We’re pleased that a ban on keeping multiple dogs has been issued and hope Ballantine-Brown will carefully consider her ability to look after any animal in the future.

“We are glad a deprivation order has been issued for Buckley and he can now find the loving home he deserves after spending 22 months in our care.

“If anyone is concerned about an animal they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

