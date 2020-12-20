Hibs’ Official Technology Partners tec:agency have teamed up with The Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) & The Sick Kids Hospital to provide access to watch the team over the course of the rest of the season.

Unfortunately the squad haven’t been able to make their annual trip to The Sick Kids Edinburgh hospital to spread some Christmas cheer with the current restrictions surround the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope that tec:agency gifting their virtual season passes will go some way to giving kids a lift during a difficult time and ensure kids and families can still catch all the action from Easter Road.

The initiative began with yesterday’s game against Dundee United being screened within the hospital.

Traian Rus, tec:agency CEO said: “As official technology partners of Hibernian, we acknowledge the impact of technology upon our daily lives and actions.

“But, thinking of vulnerable communities and the way they could benefit from the technological advances of the era, we know that even the smallest initiatives can change a moment into a beautiful, maybe even meaningful one.

“That is why we wanted to donate two match passes to the Sick Kids hospital, so that kids and their families can still watch their favourite team.

“We are happy to be able to contribute, even in such a small and modest manner, to the wellbeing of a family in need – because, for us, the valuable thing technology can do nowadays is bring communities together.

Fiona Sullivan, Director of Children’s Wellbeing added: “The Hibs players are always fantastic supporters of children and families at the Sick Kids, especially at Christmas time.

“Things are a little different this year as, due to Covid restrictions, we are sadly unable to have the players visit the wards – something which is always a highlight of our Christmas activities.

“So we would like to say a huge thank you to Hibs for this generous gift and their continued support. Some of the children and young people at the hospital are avid supporters of the team so we know these passes will bring lots of joy this Christmas”

To donate to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity’s Give Christmas Back appeal, visit www.echcharity.org/christmas

