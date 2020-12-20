A teenager has been arrested in connection with a racial assault which took place in George Street on Friday 11 December.

A 21-year-old man was subjected to racial abuse before being assaulted by a group of youths and officers are continuing to investigate to trace the others involved.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the incident.

Inspector Norman Towler of St Leonards Police Station said: “Officers in Edinburgh have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a racial assault which happened in George Square on Friday, 11 December.

“A 21-year-old man was approached by a group of youths, who spoke to him and subjected him to racial abuse before he was assaulted. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“The teenager will be reported and enquiries continue to trace others involved in the incident.

“I would like to thank those who have assisted with our enquiries so far, any form of hate crime is completely unacceptable and I would ask anyone with any further information to contact officers as soon as possible. Those with information should report this to 101, quoting incident number 2927 of 11 December.”

