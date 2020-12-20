A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital as a precaution after the bicycle he was riding was in a collision with a car being driven on London Road yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 12.50pm.

A 29-year-old woman was charged in connection with the incident and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash between a car and a cyclist on London Road, Edinburgh, around 12.50pm on Saturday, 19 December, 2020.

“The cyclist, a 26-year-old man, was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution.

“A 29-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Like this: Like Loading...