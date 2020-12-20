Hibs’ midfielder Kyle Magennis celebrated his return to the first team with a goal in yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Easter Road but like his team mates he left the stadium disappointed after losing a late goal.

Only a world class performance from United’s goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist denied Hibs a comfortable victory which would have seen them move above Celtic into second place and it took a fortunate goal from Magennis to beat him.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Dundee Utd Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to Dundee Utd in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

In the 12th minute the former St Mirren player collected the ball on the left wing, cut inside and floated a cross toward Christian Doidge who missed it and this deceived the keeper.

From then it was one way traffic with Hibs mounting attack after attack but Siegrist stood firm then in time added on Luke Bolton got on the end of a lucky defection from Joe Newell and slotted the ball past Ofir Marciano.

After the final whistle Magennis told Hibs TV: “ I think it was one of our better performances. We created chances. On another day it could have been four or five nil but they didn’t go away and nicked a goal at the end and it’s quite disappointing.

“Their keeper (Benjamin Siegrist) was brilliant today. We had a lot of chances and he’s made a good few saves. On another day we could have taken then and it could have been a win for us with a higher scoreline but we need to move on to the next game.

“A point is a point but we are all just very disappointed that we didn’t win because we deserved it.

“I’m feeling fit. I’ve been training for the past two weeks and I just need to get some more minutes under my belt.”

