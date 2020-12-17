The convenience store group, SPAR, has been spreading Christmas cheer by donating sandwiches and treats to nurses and staff at the Marie Curie Hospice, in Fairmilehead.

SPAR delivered their Turkey Feast Christmas sandwich and treats for staff at the hospice to thank them for the care and support they have provided to dying people, with and without coronavirus, this year. In addition to the special delivery, SPAR is donating 10p from the sale of each of its Turkey Feast sandwich to Marie Curie.

Libby Milton, Clinical Services Lead at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh said: “Our nurses and hospice staff work incredibly hard but this year has been particularly challenging for everyone. Nurses constantly put others before themselves so it’s wonderful to know they’ll have sandwiches and treats to enjoy at the end of their shifts. This is a very thoughtful and generous donation from SPAR, thank you.”

Madeleine Blowing, Brand & Digital Executive at SPAR UK Ltd, said:“Communities are at the heart of everything we do so it was our pleasure to deliver sandwiches and sweet treats to the hospices who do so much for their communities. During a year of such uncertainty and change, it is even more important for us to support Marie Curie and ensure they can continue delivering such vital care and support to families across the UK.”

Marie Curie is the UK’s leading end of life charity and nurses have been working on the frontline providing nursing care and support for dying people both with and without coronavirus. Marie Curie Nurses and hospice staff continue working throughout Christmas to ensure patients and their loved ones receive vital care and support at the end of life.

SPAR’s festive sandwiches are available in selected SPAR stores around the UK until 27 December 2020. SPAR will donate 10p from the sale of every Turkey Feast sandwich to Marie Curie.

SPAR has been Marie Curie’s national charity partner since 2017 and in that time the convenience store group has raised £1.67m for the charity.

L-R Sarah Dickinson IPU Manager John McDonald Healthcare Assistant and Ann Kay Registered Nurse

