Police are urgently appealing for information for help to trace Brian Smith who has been reported missing in Edinburgh.

The 84-year-old was last seen around 3pm this afternoon on the number 16 bus in the Bruntsfield area though he lives in the East Haugh area.

Brian lives with dementia and may appear confused.

He has been reported missing before and has been found at various locations in Edinburgh so we urge anyone who believes they may have seen him to get in touch.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall of slim build with white hair.

He was wearing a knee length air force blue coat with a hood and wearing a white face mask.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have seen Brian is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2220 of 17 December.

