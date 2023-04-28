The Marie Curie hospice in Edinburgh is one of several in the UK which is introducing EV charging points thanks to some funding from Arnold Clark.

This is part of a sustainability plan which the end of life charity is committed to following, emulating NHS plans, but also to coincide with Earth Month. The hope is that they can reach Net Zero emissions by 2045 in Scotland. The way to do this is by reducing their energy consumption, moving to green energy suppliers, reducing waste and switching to electric vehicles including their company cars, community pool cars and fleet vehicles.

The first step is to instal EV charging on site.

Georgina Bushell, Partnerships Manager at Marie Curie, said:

“As part of Marie Curie’s ambitions to become more sustainable, we are delighted that each of our nine hospices now has electric vehicle charging points. This will be of great benefit to our hospice staff, especially to our Nurses who visit patients in their own homes, as well as to people visiting loved ones in our hospices.

“Having Arnold Clark’s support has been invaluable as its donation has covered a fifth of the installation costs. The company has been a long term supporter of Marie Curie and we’re grateful for the funding we have received towards these nine charging points.”

An Arnold Clark spokesperson said: “Marie Curie is a wonderful charity that provides support to so many people throughout the UK and we’re delighted to have helped with this project.

“We recognise that the automotive industry is evolving, and the number of EV drivers on the roads will continue to grow. Therefore, having EV chargers at each of their nine hospices in the UK will be a huge benefit for any visitors, patients and staff.”

L to R: Dr Mike MacFarlane (Marie Curie); Georgina Bushell (Marie Curie); Pablo Levi (Arnold Clark) and Lindsay Wilkins (Marie Curie).

