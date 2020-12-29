Police have issued advice to the public to prevent parcel theft from their doorsteps.

With Covid-19 restrictions in place throughout the country, more and more of us are buying and sending gifts on-line via couriers.

Often parcels are left outside front doors which make it easy for a thief to steal.

The advice is as follows:

Ensure common stairs doors are closed.

Don’t allow strangers access via the intercom

Make an arrangement with a neighbour if you’re going to be out

Track your parcel

Consider a video doorbell

Report suspicious behaviour

