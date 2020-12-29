Police have issued advice to the public to prevent parcel theft from their doorsteps.
With Covid-19 restrictions in place throughout the country, more and more of us are buying and sending gifts on-line via couriers.
Often parcels are left outside front doors which make it easy for a thief to steal.
The advice is as follows:
Ensure common stairs doors are closed.
Don’t allow strangers access via the intercom
Make an arrangement with a neighbour if you’re going to be out
Track your parcel
Consider a video doorbell
Report suspicious behaviour