Cancer Research UK s urging people to sign up now to Walk All Over Cancer and get sponsored to take 10,000 steps every day for a month.

By raising vital funds, people across the region could help to get life-saving research back on track after the impact of COVID-19 – while burning off any excess Christmas calories.

Cancer Research UK

As well as helping towards a healthy body weight, taking part could take a little weight off the mind too. Regular walking is a great stress-reliever and can help with mental wellbeing by improving mood and sleep.

Linda Summerhayes, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Scotland, said: “Fundraising has fallen and right now, future research is at risk – that’s why we’re urging as many people as possible to make ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ their New Year’s resolution.

“We all hope that 2021 has a more positive outlook. So why not give yourself a boost by committing to get more active and having an achievable goal to aim for – all in aid of a good cause.

“There’s plenty of time for supporters to start building up to the challenge in March and planning new ways to fit in some extra steps.

“Sticking to a resolution can be hard, especially through the cold, dark winter months, but registering now and making a public pledge to take part in the Spring, could help people steel their resolve. Plus, there’s the ultimate motivation of knowing every step you take will be helping to save lives.”

Based on the average person’s strides, 10,000 steps is equal to about five miles, so by the end of March participants will have clocked up more than 150 miles.

That’s quite a challenge for some but adopting small changes that you can stick to can really add up – whether it’s doing conference calls on the go, exploring local beauty spots or treating the dog to a month of extra-long walks.

Keeping check on the number of steps taken each day is a great way to create a sense of achievement and it’s easy to do with smartphone apps, pedometers and wearable activity trackers available to help. Walk All Over Cancer is now integrated with FitBit, so that participants can automatically publish their step count on their fundraising page throughout the month.

Linda added: “With around 32,400 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Scotland*, we’re working every day to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease.

“The truth is COVID-19 has slowed us down, but we will never stop striving to create better treatments for tomorrow. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters. That’s why we need everyone to step up to Walk All Over Cancer.”

Before the outbreak, Cancer Research UK was able to spend over £8 million in Edinburgh on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

To sign up and receive a free fundraising pack, with tips and ideas to help with the challenge, visit cruk.org/walkallover.

Participants are being encouraged to use #WalkAllOverCancer and tag @CR_UK when sharing their challenge on social media.

