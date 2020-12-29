Nine people have been charged following a police operation in Edinburgh and Falkirk which has resulted in plants with a potential value of at least £1 million being seized from private rented properties.

The eight men, aged from 17 to 35, and a woman aged 39, appeared at Edinburgh and Falkirk Sheriff Courts between 17th November and 16th December 2020.

Detective Inspector Paul Greig said: “This operation to investigate the cultivation of drugs in properties highlights our determination to tackle drug activity at all levels. It sends a clear message that drugs have no place in our communities.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries which are ongoing. Officers will continue to speak with members of the public and work in the community and alongside specialist teams to detect and deter this type of criminality.

“I would also urge landlords in the private rented sector to make sure they carry out thorough checks on prospective tenants. In particular be aware of tenants who are willing to pay in cash, and make regular checks on your property.

“Anyone with information about drugs, including cultivation and supply, is asked to speak to officers if they see them out and about, to call Police Scotland on 101, or make a report anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

