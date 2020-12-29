Hibs’ fans looking to follow the club over the second half of the campaign can do so with a season ticket, now available at half-price.

A half-season ticket includes virtual access to all home league matches from now until the end of the 2020-21 season, access in-person when it’s safe to do so and having your seat reserved when it comes to renewal period for the 2021-22 campaign.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Dundee Utd Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to Dundee Utd in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

Holders will also receive complimentary access to Hibs TV for all non-matchday content, including pre-match press conferences and post-match highlights, as well as live audio commentary for away league matches.

Benefits also include a digital copy of our match programme, other exclusive content, access to monthly competitions and partner offers and the opportunity to shape future matchday experiences.

To purchase a half-season ticket please visit the Hibernian eTicketing website.

Like this: Like Loading...