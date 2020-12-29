The draw for the 2020/21 Scottish Cup Second Round took place at Hampden Park last night where host Luke Shanley was joined by former Heart of Midlothian defender Andy Webster.

The former Scotland international lifted the Scottish Cup twice, once with Hearts and once with Dundee United.

Scottish Cup photo from Scottish FA

Speaking of his memories of the competition, Webster said: “When you get the opportunity to play in a cup final and you know what it means to the club, the fans and everyone working behind the scenes too, it’s special to play your part in it for them to try and give something back.

“The pressure ahead of cup games is always something you enjoy as a player. It’s why you play football and particularly when you play in finals it’s something you put so much in to and makes it all the more special if you can get your hands on the trophy.”

He added: “It’s just great to have football back and the Scottish Cup is a massive showpiece. It’s the romance of the cup too when teams who perhaps think they’re a million miles away get a clash against a bigger team for the chance to progress and I can’t wait to see what the 2020/21 competition has in store.”

44 teams went into the mix and will compete in the 20 ties, with four games still to be completed following postponements.

The ties will be played on Saturday, 9 January.

Two Edinburgh clubs were included in the draw with Hearts facing a trip to Camelon or Brora Rangers whilst Edinburgh City travel to Airdrie.

Hibs will enter the competition in the next round.

The draw for the Scottish Cup Second Round is as follows:

Airdrieonians v Edinburgh City, Alloa Athletic v Cove Rangers, Arbroath v Falkirk, Buckie Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Camelon or Brora Rangers v Heart of Midlothian, Dumbarton v Huntly or Cumbernauld Colts, Dundee v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic or Bo’ness United, Dundonald Bluebell or Queen’s Park v Queen of the South, East Fife v Tranent Juniors, Elgin City v Ayr United, Forfar Athletic v Linlithgow Rose, Formartine United v Annan Athletic, Fraserburgh v Banks O’Dee, Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic, Keith v Clyde, Kelty Hearts v Stranraer, Nairn County v Montrose, Partick Thistle v Cowdenbeath, Peterhead v Stenhousemuir, Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers

