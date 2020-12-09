Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine, has offered to help TSB to find a location in Corstorphine for their mobile banking advisor, following the closure of branches in the city.

Ms Jardine’s offer came at a meeting between the bank and local elected representatives to discuss concerns about the growing lack of banking facilities and personal advice after the announced closure of branches in Corstorphine, Gorgie and Pilton as part of a nationwide strategy.

Although most cash transactions will be carried out at post offices, the mobile adviser would visit Corstorphine one day a week and TSB is currently looking for a suitable location for face to face services.

Ms Jardine has raised concerns that more needs to be done to ensure all residents across Edinburgh West have proper access to face-to-face banking services.

Ms Jardine said:“I have serious concerns about the lack of facilities, and access to banking services so while this is not ideal if it helps I am happy to help identify a suitable location in Corstorphine.

“Although post offices will be access to cash services, there are times when you need face to face advice and not everyone uses online banking.

“While the replacement mobile advisor is good news for customers in Corstorphine, it is not a complete solution as there are other parts of Edinburgh West where the transport links are not ideal, especially for disabled and elderly customers.”

